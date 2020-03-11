‘DWTS’ Dancers Val & Maks Chmerkovskiy Hitting The Road On New Dance Tour

Also performing are the brothers' wives, Jenna Johnson & Peta Murgatroyd.

Val Chmerkovskiy and his brother Maksim will be hitting the road with a new dance show which will also feature their stunning wives, Jenna Johnson and Peta Murgatroyd. While Val, Jenna, and Peta are still a part of the group of pros who regularly appear on Dancing with the Stars, Maks has not been a part of the series since 2018.

The brothers and their spouses appeared on Good Morning America to make the exciting tour announcement on March 10.

This new outing will be called “Maks and Val Live 2020: Motion Pictures Tour.” It will feature a show that takes a trip through memorable movie moments from Maks and Val’s points-of-view. The foursome will re-imagine some of the most iconic dances from the film world, reported Good Morning America.

“In our past tours, we have dug into our own personal stories, allowing fans an inside look into what it took to become the men and women we are today,” said Val on the morning news and talk series hosted by Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, and George Stephanopoulos.

“This time, we are so excited to take our audience on a whole new adventure and show them a night at the movies through our eyes.”

The brothers and their wives shared a sweet image from the tour poster to their official Instagram accounts where celebrities such as entertainer Donny Osmond, GMA meteorologist Ginger Zee, Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure, and dancer Jenna Dewan expressed their excitement over the new project.

Other fans and followers of the foursome also showed their appreciation for the new tour with positive comments.

“Excited!!!! The last tour you did together was UNREAL! Can’t wait to watch this one!!!” remarked one fan.

“Happy for you but so sad I can’t go to see it,” remarked a second admirer of the brothers.

“This is the most amazing news, thank you for putting together this show,” said a third follower.

Prior to this, the brothers toured solo as part of “Maks & Val Live On Tour: Our Way” in 2016. The 45-city tour told the story of the brothers’ lives through dance. This raw performance combined an honest narrative of their life story together with stellar dancing, and creative choreography.

The twosome also toured with Peta in 2018 in a tour titled “Confidential.” That tour differed from the previous one in that it was driven by the stories of the siblings’ families and their love stories with Peta and Jenna.