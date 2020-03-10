WWE Rumors: Another Major Return Set For ‘SmackDown,’ Could Soon Make In-Ring Comeback

There are rumors swirling around that another recently retired star is heading back to the ring.

Professional wrestling can often be a very weird thing when it comes to WWE superstars trying to retire from the ring. As far as medically-forced retirements go, though, those usually stick but Edge and Daniel Bryan have proven that isn’t the case. This week on Friday Night SmackDown, Paige is returning to confront Bayley about her actions lately and it has started rumors that the former Women’s Champion is getting back in the ring.

When Bryan was finally cleared for an in-ring return, many thought it was absolutely insane that he was wrestling again. After Edge returned after nearly a decade out of the ring, some looked at his comeback as nothing short of a miracle.

Back in early 2018, Paige revealed that she had to medically retire from in-ring competition due to multiple injuries. She has worked in an on-air role as a manager, General Manager, and has had regular appearances on panels and the WWE Backstage studio show.

The official website of WWE has confirmed that Paige is going to be on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown to “confront” SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. It is being said that she’s going to try and set the champion straight, but is there more behind this return than a simple promo?

Bayley has recently taken care of Lacey Evans and Naomi as far as current title challengers go for her. She was set to face Sasha Banks in a match between friends at WrestleMania 36, but Banks suffered an injury that will likely keep her out for quite some time.

WWE really doesn’t have much else in the works right now and that includes an opponent for one women’s champion on the biggest show of the year. Rumors have started flying about her comeback, and PW Insider Elite, by way of Ringside News, reports that Paige may be the answer to their problems.

It is not yet known if Paige is medically cleared to wrestle, but if Edge and Daniel Bryan can be, it’s not impossible the same could happen for her. Edge ended up having discussions with All Elite Wrestling about making a comeback and that left WWE scrambling to make sure he didn’t jump ship.

There is no real way of knowing just how Paige is doing medically, but her appearance on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown will be very telling. If there is the possibility that she is cleared to return to the ring, there is also the possibility of her facing Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36. Fans need to tune in later this week to see exactly what kind of chaos may take place.