Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam & Hope Arrive To Crush Thomas On His Wedding Day

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, March 12 tease that while Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) thinks that his plans are on track, nothing could be further from the truth. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will arrive at the Forrester mansion to destroy Thomas’ schemes for once and for all.

Thomas and Zoe Buckingham’s (Kiara Barnes) wedding day has arrived, per She Knows Soaps. The bride is wearing the dress that her groom designed for her and the Forrester mansion looks spectacular. However, all is not as it seems as various key players have their own agendas.

Thomas is only pretending that he wants to marry Zoe and has urged Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) to convince Hope to wed him instead. In fact, he has already designed a dress for the blonde to wear as she walks down the aisle to him.

Zoe is also having doubts about her wedding after Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) visited her. They warned her that Thomas was only using her to get to Hope. Zoe may have taken their warning to heart and could be playing along to get Thomas back for his manipulation and lies.

The soap opera spoilers state that Hope and Liam will arrive at the Forrester mansion with a plan of their own. Together with Steffy, they hatched a plan to crush Thomas so that he will get a taste of his own medicine. He believed that he was pulling the strings and would have gotten away with it if Steffy had not confessed her role in their breakup.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Douglas will break down in the middle of the ceremony. The little boy will be overwhelmed by the thought of having Zoe replace Hope. He will rush up the stairs and Hope will follow him.

Zoe will urge Thomas to continue with the ceremony, much to Carter Walton’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) annoyance. But all eyes will be on the staircase when Hope returns to the ceremony dressed in a white bridal gown.

But if Thomas thinks that he has Hope where he wants her, he has another thing coming. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise drama when he has to deal with two angry women in front of a rather gleeful audience. Karma will catch up with Thomas, and she’s not a minute too late.