Felicity Huffman Is Reportedly ‘Relieved’ To Have Prison Behind Her As She Works To Rebuild Her Life

Felicity Huffman is glad to have already served her sentence in wake of the recent harsh sentences in relation to the college admissions scandal.

Now more than ever, Felicity Huffman is feeling grateful ever after already serving time for her role in the college admissions scandal. As harsh sentence after harsh sentence continues to be handed down in connection with this case, Huffman is glad she acted in the way she did by taking a plea deal, an inside source told E! News.

Because she took responsibility for her role in the case, Huffman can now focus on paying her dues to society, making amends to her family, and rebuilding her life. After months of turmoil, she’s now finally putting this scandal behind her, the inside source explained.

“She wants to move on and not have to keep living it. Hearing and seeing what people are still going through makes her feel all the more relieved that she is moving on. She is incredibly relieved that she has served her jail time and is moving ahead with her life. She is looking forward and not backward.”

One year has passed since Huffman was arrested for paying Rick Singer $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT responses corrected so she could score higher on the exam. At the time, Huffman publicly apologized, claiming she had acted out of love for her daughter but ultimately betrayed her through her interaction with Singer. She ended up spending less than two weeks in prison as well as being subjected to a year of probation, community service work and a fine.

Huffman has thrown herself into her community service work, which has proven to be greatly beneficial toward healing, the source explained.

“It has been very rewarding for her. She’s been spending time with homeless teens and working with them to better their lives. It has given her a lot of perspective and has been an eye opening experience.”

Huffman is working with an organization called the Teen Project, which helps to protect young, vulnerable women who may be victims of homelessness, human trafficking, or domestic violence.

When she’s not doing community service work, she’s focusing on her family, which includes actor her husband William H. Macy, and her two daughters, 19-year-old Sophia Macy and 17-year-old Georgia Macy. They have slowly begun to get back to normal life after a difficult year as the Macys heal together and support each other as a family.

