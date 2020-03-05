WWE News: Hall Of Famer Shockingly Appears On Tonight’s AEW ‘Dynamite’

Many old-school WWE superstars have found their way onto AEW television in the last year.

A number of WWE superstars have found their way onto All Elite Wrestling shows since they started last year, but they’re always quite shocking. On Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite, things were going normally early on in the show as Cody Rhodes delivered a promo in the ring. All of a sudden, a WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts came out to the ring to a giant ovation, and he had a message for Rhodes.

It isn’t overly uncommon for WWE Hall of Famers and former superstars to appear in AEW, but it’s just a fun surprise when they do. Fans will remember last year when Bret “Hitman” Hart randomly appeared at Double Or Nothing to introduce the AEW World Heavyweight Championship to the world.

On Wednesday evening, Rhodes went out to the ring fresh off of a recent loss to MJF that surprised a lot of fans. Rhodes called out MJF and said he could handle the loss if his enemy came out and said that he earned the victory fairly, but that isn’t what happened.

While waiting for MJF, Roberts came out from backstage and headed to the ring as the crowd lost their mind. As reported by All Elite Wrestling, Roberts actually wasn’t there for a friendly visit as he had a message to deliver to the son of “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes.

Roberts grabbed the mic and said he was sorry to spoil the party on Dynamite, but he had something to say. First of all, he was tired of watching Cody cry and listening to him “b*tch” about his loss when it was clearly evident that he got his “a** kicked” by MJF.

That’s when Roberts reveals that a client of his, known as “The Dark Side” will soon be arriving in AEW. The WWE Hall of Famer says he’s clean and worked hard to get there while saying that once his “roots have taken hold, it will be like a phoenix rising from the ashes.”

Roberts went on to say that for all his client’s matches in AEW, he’s going to accompany him to the ring and stay ringside. If Rhodes really wanted to have someone watching his back, Roberts urged him to bring Arn Anderson who he called a “one trick pony.”

This wasn’t the first time that Jake “The Snake” Roberts has appeared in AEW, but it’s the first time he has become involved in an angle. It’s not exactly certain who will be Robert’s client, but fans may soon see him appear with the former WWE superstar on a future episode of Dynamite.