NeNe Leakes Shares The Current Status Of Her Friendship With Wendy Williams

NeNe Leakes revealed to her fans where she and Wendy Williams’ relationship currently stands.

Hollywood Life reports that Leakes appeared to have an issue with Williams recently. The daytime host announced back in January that Leakes was prepared to leave The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Williams came to the conclusion after she said her friend texted her saying she was “done.” Leakes, however, said the text was her simply venting and felt the text shouldn’t have been discussed on the talk show.

The reality star decided to address the incident during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, March 1. During her appearance, Cohen shared a question from a fan of the late-night show who asked if the two television personalities were “good” after Williams discussed Leakes’ personal life on her show. Leakes confirmed that not only are her and Williams still friends, but they had also seen each other before Leakes’ WWHL appearance.

“Me and Wendy and Marlo [Hampton] went [out] together today we shopped and had lunch, honey,” she shared with viewers.

She then said that she went to lunch with Williams and Hampton after she had lunch with Cohen. She also shared some moments from the outing on her Instagram stories. In the video, the two friends were driving in a black SUV and wearing glasses as they enjoyed a day together in New York City.

Although she didn’t say how they squashed their drama, Williams shared in January that things between her and Leakes were fine. The former radio host confirmed she was in a good place with the reality star, though she never said if she apologized for her role in the issue. In addition to sharing the text with her national audience, Williams also said back in January that Leakes may be leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta for personal reasons. She also said the former Glee star had problems going on that she hasn’t shared with her fans yet.

“I know something about NeNe that you all will cry, be sad, feel bad for her — she’s carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders,” Williams revealed to host Jerry O’ Connell at the time.

Leakes has yet to share if Season 12 of RHOA will be her last. While she has shared that she’s been debating if she still wants to be on the show, she could reportedly lose thousands of dollars if she did leave. Besides her two-year hiatus, Leakes has been a part of the Housewives franchise since the Atlanta show premiered in 2008.