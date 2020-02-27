Amanda Bynes Spotted Without Her Engagement Ring While Kissing Fiance In Los Angeles

Amanda Bynes was spotted out and about with her fiance again this week. While the two were photographed kissing while out in Los Angeles, Amanda wasn’t wearing her engagement ring.

E! News reports that the pair were on their way to the Verizon Store on Tuesday when the photo was snapped.

Amanda is wearing a pair of tan shorts and a yellow shirt with green lettering. She wears her long brown hair down for the outing. In her right hand, she is holding a can of what appears to be Diet Pepsi. In her left hand, the actress holds her cellphone and a cigarette.

One thing that is noticeably missing from Amanda’s hand is her engagement ring. The former All That actress showed off the ring on Valentine’s Day when she announced that she was engaged. Although she went without the ring for the outing, it was clear that she and her fiance, Paul Michael, are still very much together.

Paul is wearing a red long-sleeved button down shirt and a ball cap. He has his right arm around Amanda and the two share a kiss as they are walking side by side. Around his left ring finger is the gold band that he has been sporting since Valentine’s Day as well.

In a photo shared to her Instagram on February 14, Amanda showed off her gorgeous ring. Paul’s ring was also shown in the picture, though at the time, it was unclear who the actress was engaged to.

She later took to Instagram to post some photos of her with her fiance and even took the time to make a video in which she introduced her followers to her fiance. In the video, she gushed over Paul.

“As you can see, he’s drop-dead gorgeous and he’s also the best person on the face of the Earth,” Amanda says as she talks to her fans about her fiance.

This is the second time the couple have been spotted out and about in Los Angeles this week. On Monday, Amanda and Paul were spotted out together for the first time since announcing their engagement. The two were seen leaving an IHOP after breakfast.

Despite Amanda’s engagement announcement, an actual wedding may not get to happen. The actress is still under a conservatorship and, in order to legally marry her fiance, she will need approval from her mother, Lynn.

“It’s unlikely an actual legal wedding will ever happen,” a source told E! News adding that Amanda’s parents are aware of the engagement, but are not approving her to get married “at this point.”