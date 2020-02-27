Snoop Dogg Shares Sweet Message From His Mom After He Opens Up In ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview

The rapper says his mama knows best.

Snoop Dogg made his mom proud. Following his sitdown with Jada Pinkett-Smith and her family on Red Table Talk, the hip-hop star’s mom Beverly Tate sent him a sweet message to tell him to keep up the good work.

Snoop shared the text message with his Instagram fans. In the message, the “Gin and Juice” rapper’s mom commended him for his interview and praised him for his positive words. Tate reminded her son to keep spreading kindness and offer a smile to someone in need. She noted that it could make a big difference to those who need it.

Snoop captioned the sweet screenshot by telling his fans that his momma “knows best.”

In comments to the poignant post, Snoop Dogg’s fans reacted to his sweet relationship with his mom.

“Awww that’s sweet, keep making her proud,” one fan wrote.

“At the end of the day Mama’s opinion is the only one that matters…” another added.

“If mama talks we shut up and listen,” a third fan chimed in.

Snoop made headlines earlier this month when he blasted CBS This Morning’s Gayle King for comments she made about late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. In the Red Table Talk interview, Snoop said he was just trying to protect Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, from any further pain. Snoop publicly apologized to King for his rant against her and said his mother taught him better than that.

Snoop admitted that at the time he publicly called out King on social media, he was “abusing” his power as a top rap star with a large following. He said it was his mom Beverly who put him in his place, according to TooFab.

“My mother raised me in church and raised me to respect women,” Snoop told Red Table Talk. “There were certain things she said to me that took me back to being a little kid. When your mama can make you feel like a kid, that’s when you gotta get right. I didn’t feel grown, I didn’t feel like Snoop Dog the rapper, I felt like Snoopy.”

Snoop added that while his mom didn’t tell him he was “wrong,” she reminded him that she raised him better than that and that he should have handled the situation differently.

During the Red Table Talk sitdown, Snoop also admitted that he is “part of the problem” when it comes to misogyny in the rap world. He noted that once you realize that negative words have power, it’s time to pull back and do better.