Clive Cussler Dead, Bestselling Author Of ‘Sahara’ Dies At Age 88

Clive Cussler has died. According to a report from TMZ, the author — known for his novel Sahara, which served as his most successful film adaptation– passed away Monday. The outlet, citing Cussler’s son, reported that his cause of death is unknown.

Cussler authored dozens of books, both fiction on non-fiction. Many of his novels followed the adventures of Dirk Pitt, an adventurer and veteran of the Vietnam war who served in the United States Air Force. Pitt served as the protagonist in 1992’s Sahara, and the character was brought to life by Matthew McConaughey in the film of the same name in 2005.

In real life, Cussler was himself a veteran of the USAF who served in the Korean War. He attained the rank of sergeant and worked as an aircraft mechanic and flight engineer. After the military, Pitt worked for the National Underwater and Marine Agency, a fictional organization that Cussler brought to life for real in 1979.

As the founder and chairman of the private non-profit NUMA, Cussler oversaw an initiative seeking to “uncover and explore historically significant shipwrecks before they are lost and gone forever.”

“Our goals include the protection of these historic sites through public information programs and to make available archaeological reports and data on technical expertise while perpetuating the names and legends of the sea-loving men and women who came before us.”

NUMA has located, or attempted to locate, an exhaustive list of shipwrecks and is credited with dozens of positive identifications. The organization maintains a special interest in ships from both the Union and Confederate navies from the American Civil War.

Cussler did not put on airs, with regard to his work with NUMA, saying he did not fancy himself an expert.

“I have never made claim to being an archaeologist. I’m purely a dilettante who loves the challenge of solving a mystery; and there is no greater mystery than a lost shipwreck.”

Cussler was born on on July 15, 1931, in Aurora, Illinois.