Hailey Baldwin Feels ‘Loved And Secured’ After Justin Bieber’s ‘Changes’ Album Release, Report Says

Hailey Baldwin is reportedly even more certain than ever that marrying Justin Bieber was the right move for her.

The model’s superstar husband recently released his album Changes on Friday, February 14. This is the first project Bieber has released in five years, following his previous body of work, Strong, which was released back in 2015.

According to Hollywood Life, Baldwin is more than pleased with the work the “Yummy” singer has put into Changes. The songs reflect the couple’s relationship and marriage of more than one year. A source reported to the outlet that the album is a “love letter” to their marriage. The insider also dished that this very public and candid recount of the couple’s life together makes her know that they were both made for each other.

“If there was ever a doubt in Hailey’s mind about how strong their love is, it’s gone for good,” the insider revealed. “She feels so secure and so loved, nothing could bring her down. And, honestly, a part of why they have made so much progress is because Hailey has always encouraged Justin to be 100 percent himself.”

The source, who is reportedly friends with both Baldwin and Bieber, also shared that throughout all of her husband’s mistakes, Baldwin has been able to accept him for who he is. The “Love Yourself” singer admitted before the album’s release that, in the beginning of their relationship, he couldn’t promise her that he would remain faithful to her. Bieber had also admitted to being “reckless” when he dated Selena Gomez before Baldwin. The two reportedly have admitted all of their past mistakes with each other, which is why their marriage has remained solid.

Prior to becoming a married couple, the two were close friends since 2011. Baldwin has also dished that she had a crush on Bieber before she even met him. As such, the new album has been a real-life fantasy for her younger self, per Hollywood Life‘s source.

“I mean the album, it’s like all her wildest teenage dreams came true. She’s married to Justin and now she has a whole album devoted to her. She loves the album so much and feels so lucky to be Justin’s wife!”

Baldwin and Bieber married in September 2018. Bieber has praised Baldwin on social media for helping him become a better version of himself in recent years. The singer has also credited his wife for helping him remain sober after opening up about his drug use over the years.