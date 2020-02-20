‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart Says Luke Perry Showed Up In Her Dream: ‘I Think His Spirit Was Visiting Me’

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart took to Twitter on Wednesday to talk about a dream she had in which her late co-star, Luke Perry, visited her, reports People. Perry played the character Fred Andrews, father to K.J. Apa’s character, Archie. Sadly, Perry passed away at the age of 52 in March 2019 after suffering from a stroke, and he was reportedly very close to the Riverdale cast.

According to Reinhart, she hugged him in her dream and told him how much everyone missed him. She felt that the dream symbolized Perry visiting her from the “other side,” and believes he is “smiling brightly.”

Reinhart has made several tributes to Perry in light of passing. Before the fourth season premiered, she shared a touching post on Instagram, saying, “Tonight’s episode, and all episodes for the rest of our run, are for Luke.” The opening episode of the current season was a tribute to Perry’s memory. His former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star and close friend, Shannen Doherty, guest-starred in the episode to bring closure to Fred’s story arc and contribute to the special hour.

Fans on social media were touched by Reinhart’s latest tweet and flocked to her comments section to share their touching stories and to grieve along with the 23-year-old actress. Within a few hours of going live, Reinhart’s tweet earned over 70,000 likes and more than 3,700 retweets.

“[I] miss him so much. his memory will never be forgotten,” wrote one fan.

“[M]y heart i know he’s so proud of you lili,” said another person.

“Sending you love i know it’s hard to loose [sic] someone you love,” lamented a third user.

A fourth contributor wrote, “this is so special. it is said that when see a loved one who has passed in dreams, it is there [sic] way of communicating with us. my best friend has visited me a few times. it gives me some peace of mind once in a while.”

I had a dream last night that I saw Luke… and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him. Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he’s smiling brightly on the other side ✨ — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) February 19, 2020

Reinhart often uses her social media accounts as a place to speak on important issues. Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported that the Betty Cooper actress had written a lengthy tweet thread on her Twitter page about her struggles with body image and feeling intimidated by her co-stars.

She admitted to gaining some weight recently and struggling with insecurity about her appearance on-screen. She has been vocal about her struggles in the past and even delivered a speech on the subject of body image at Glamour’s 2018 Women of the Year Summit.