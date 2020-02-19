Kaley Cuoco Announces That She Has Adopted A Senior Dog With Husband Karl Cook

Kaley hasn't met the older rescue yet.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook’s already massive furry family just got even bigger. On Tuesday, Kaley announced that she and Karl have adopted a senior rescue dog.

The 34-year-old star of The Big Bang Theory shared the big news in a series of videos that she uploaded to her Instagram stories. For the last few days, Kaley has been using this social media format to keep her fans updated on her ongoing efforts to get a dog she has named Muffin released from an animal shelter. Kaley revealed that the shelter keeps refusing to release the dog, and she’s been sharing her frustrations about this. However, after her latest update on the battle over Muffin’s fate, she informed her followers that she also had some happy news to share.

Kaley, who was clad in a fluffy pink robe, couldn’t help but smile as she addressed the camera.

“But in all the craziness today, Karl and I adopted a senior, and it was so meant to be,” Kaley said. “I could cry thinking about it. It made all the Muffin drama worth it and made me want to fight even harder.”

Kaley said that the dog “came out of nowhere” and that A Purposeful Rescue in Los Angeles had picked up the pooch for her. Kaley is currently in New York filming her HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, so she was unable to do so herself.

Kaley didn’t say what breed the dog is. However, in the caption accompanying one of her videos, she revealed that the rescue is a male named Barney.

Kaley said that Barney was going to be taken to Karl’s ranch sometime on Wednesday, and she remarked that she was “seething with jealousy” that her husband would be there to greet him while she would not.

“But Karl and I have really wanted to adopt a senior, and we were jut kind of waiting for the right one,” Kaley continued.

“This was no-brainer, and I already feel like this dog has changed my life before he’s even met me. He doesn’t even know it.”

Kaley promised her fans that she would share a few updates on Barney after he arrived at his new home. He’ll eventually get to meet the other furry members of his new family, which include a number of other rescue dogs. One of his adopted brothers is Kaley’s first rescue, a pit bull named Norman. Kaley has described Norman as “her truest soulmate.” Kaley and Karl’s other canine companions include pit bulls Shirley and Blueberry, a terrier mix named Ruby, and a bulldog named Tank.

Barney will also have to adjust to living around the numerous other animals that Kaley and Karl care for, including the couple’s show horses, chickens, rabbits, and mini dwarf horses. Many of these lucky critters are also rescues.