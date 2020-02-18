John Bolton’s Book Shows Donald Trump Administration’s ‘Unprecedented’ Corruption, Says Ex-Obama Adviser

President Donald Trump‘s former national security adviser, John Bolton, is set to release his memoir, The Room Where It Happened, next month. The book will reportedly chronicle the Trump administration’s alleged quid pro quo with Ukraine, which sparked the president’s impeachment and subsequent acquittal.

According to Ben Rhodes, who was President Barack Obama‘s deputy national security adviser, the book will shine a light on the Trump administration’s “unprecedented level of corruption,” Newsweek reports.

“He’s also telling us in his own words…that Trump has been a complete failure on his key foreign policy initiatives,” Rhodes said during an MSNBC appearance on Monday.

Rhodes claims that Bolton’s memoir reveals that “the emperor has no clothes,” noting Trump’s alleged failure to accomplish the goals that he purportedly set out for himself. He also claims that Bolton’s release of the book was motivated by profit but nevertheless believes the literature will help shed light on Trump’s corruption.

“The glimpse we’ve gotten is an unprecedented level of corruption, an unprecedented level of the president using his office, abusing his office, for his own personal interests. John Bolton keeps indicating that he knows that happened, and he’s going to tell us in his book.”

On the evening of President’s Day, Bolton spoke at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, marking his first public speech since the impeachment trial that did not call on him as a witness. Per The Guardian, no audio recording or livestreaming was allowed at the event. Regardless, many journalists live-tweeted Bolton’s comments as he spoke with one of the university’s political science and public policy professors, Peter Feaver.

When Feaver asked Bolton about Trump’s tweets about him, the 71-year-old Republican consultant reportedly said he was not allowed to comment.

“He tweets, but I can’t talk about it. How fair is that?” he reportedly said.

Bolton later touched on his motivations, which some have suggested are tied to his self-interest.

“I’m not asking for martyrdom,” Bolton said, adding that he believes he understood the situation he was getting into.

Bolton’s might not be able to move forward without retribution from Trump. As The Inquisitr reported, the president is reportedly planning revenge on those who defied him, including Bolton and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who was the only Republican to vote for Trump’s removal from office in the Senate trial on Trump’s impeachment articles.

Although Bolton never spoke as a witness in the impeachment trial, his book is believed to support the narrative the Democrats used to impeach the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.