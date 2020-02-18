Ryan Newman’s Wife Krissie Tweets ‘Omg’ After Daytona 500 Crash

Ryan Newman’s soon-to-be ex-wife Krissie tweeted “Omg” following Ryan’s horrific crash at the Daytona 500.

During the final lap of the race, Ryan’s car crashed, flipped over several times, and eventually caught on fire. His body was pulled from the car and he was placed on a stretcher. According to an update from broadcasters, Newman was rushed to a local hospital. He is currently listed in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

“It took safety workers more than 10 minutes after the checkered flag to extricate Newman from his damaged Mustang, which appeared to have fuel spilling from the rear end after coming to a rest in the frontstretch grass,” NBC Sports reported.

Just after the crash, Krissie Newman took to her Twitter account with a reaction, tweeting “Omg.” She hasn’t tweeted anything else about the crash or about Ryan’s current status.

Ryan & Krissie Newman Recently Announced Their Decision To Separate

Ryan and his wife Krissie announced their separation on Thursday, February 13. Newman posted the news to his Twitter account ahead of Monday’s Daytona 500 race.

“After 16 years of marriage, Krissie and I have decided to amicably separate. We will continue to jointly raise our girls, while remaining friends and continuing to work together, supporting Rescue Ranch. Thank you for the years of support and friendship. We ask that [our] daughters’ privacy be respected at this time,” Ryan Newman tweeted. Krissie shared the message on her public Twitter account as well.

The Newmans are parents to two girls, Brooklyn Sage, 10, and Ashlyn Olivia, 7.

Ryan & Krissie Newman Are Animal Lovers & Founded Rescue Ranch Together In 2013

Ryan and Krissie Newman are the co-founders of Rescue Ranch, a non-profit animal welfare organization. Rescue Ranch was first opened in October 2013. It is a 177-acre property that is home to dozens of animals, including goats, rabbits, and birds. Not only is it an animal sanctuary, but Rescue Ranch is an education center as well.

According to her LinkedIn account, Krissie is listed as both the organization’s founder and president. She graduated from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania in 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in pre-law studies and criminal justice. She moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, after graduation. She has always been an animal lover and has been completely dedicated to Rescue Ranch for the past seven years.

Up until January, Krissie also served as the vice president of Ryan Newman Motorsports. It seems as though she has left that part of her life behind after she and Ryan decided to end their 16-year marriage.