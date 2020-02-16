WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks Reportedly Joining ‘The Mandalorian’ Cast

WWE superstar Sasha Banks is set to travel to a galaxy far, far away. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet‘s Ryan Satin, the reason for the Friday Night SmackDown superstar’s absence from WWE television recently is because she will be starring in season two of The Mandalorian.

News of Banks’ involvement in the Disney+ show was originally reported by the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, but inside sources reportedly confirmed the news to Satin.

The report states that the four-time Women’s Champion has even filmed her scenes for the critically acclaimed Star Wars show, though details about her character are being kept close to the vest for now. However, fans won’t have long to find out more information, as the second installment will premiere on Disney+ this October.

The Mandalorian follows an on-the-run bounty hunter as he tries to navigate the galaxy, protecting a small creature — which the internet has named “Baby Yoda” — from those who seek to harm it. The series was created by Jon Favreau, and it’s been positively received among fans of the iconic space opera franchise.

The Mandalorian will also mark “The Boss'” first acting role outside of WWE programming. She will also join stars such as Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano in the show, both of whom are accomplished action stars. Banks’ wrestling career makes her a perfect choice for engaging in combat scenes with either of those performers.

Sasha last appeared on WWE television on the January 3 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, teaming with Bayley in a triple threat tag team match. However, the superstar reportedly suffered an ankle injury during the match, which she blamed on Lacey Evans.

Banks has since made the injury out to be serious. As quoted by Wrestling Inc, she recently joined Corey Graves on the After the Bell podcast, where she gave the impression that she was going to be sidelined for a while.

“I can barely walk okay. It’s terrible. I’m a person that always wants to be 125 percent, and right now, I’m just at 100 percent. You guys just have to wait. It’s unacceptable. I’m at 100 percent. I need to be at 120 percent. I’m taking my time so that I can be bigger and better than ever.”

However, it’s possible that WWE was using Banks’ injury as a storyline explanation for Banks’ upcoming foray into acting. It remains to be seen when “The Boss” will return to television, but with WrestleMania 36 on the horizon, it will probably be in the coming weeks.