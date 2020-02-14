‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer Offers First Look At Hopper’s Return

David Harbour is back following a cliffhanger that left fans uncertain about his character's fate.

The first teaser for the fourth season of Stranger Things has a big reveal buried inside it. In the clip, Russian guards are see patrolling around a group of prisoners who have been tasked with building a railroad in the snow. At the end of the clip, we get a close-up that confirms that Hopper has returned.

The character, played by David Harbour on the show, had an uncertain future following the events of the season 3 finale. In that finale, it seemed possible that Hopper had died in an explosion, but there was a post-credits scene that seemed to suggest he may actually be a Russian prisoner, which this teaser seems to confirm. In the post-credits scene, we see a facility where some unlucky prisoners wind up being fed to a demogorgon that resembles the one that terrified Hawkins in the show’s first season.

The video was tweeted out from the Stranger Things account on Friday with the message “From Russia with love…”

Although we’re still waiting on a release date for the next season of the Netflix show, CNet reports that the show’s writer tweeted out an image of the first script for the season in November of 2019. The script was titled “The Hellfire Club,” which is a reference to a supervillain group from the X-Men universe.

Through its first three seasons, Stranger Things has been one of the most popular things on Netflix, according to numbers released by Nielson. As CNBC reports, the series was reportedly watched by a record 26.4 million U.S. viewers during the first four days after the third season was released over the July 4 holiday weekend in 2019.

“Not only did its viewership increase compared to the previous season, it’s also the most watched Netflix original series we’ve ever analyzed. The season’s release on the long holiday weekend proved fruitful, as viewers were able to leverage their time off from work and dive back into the newest episodes of the cultural phenomenon,” Nielson said in a press release.

Netflix also released streaming data about the series, saying that 40.7 million global household accounts had watched the show during the weekend. Additionally, Netflix claimed that 18.2 million globally had already finished the entire series. In total, Netflix had 150 million subscribers at the time, which means that more than a quarter of the streamer’s subsrcibers were eager to tune into the new season of the show. The fourth season will look to capitalize on the show’s already tremendous popularity.