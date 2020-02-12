‘Game Of Thrones’: Maisie Williams Says No Alternative Ending Was Shot, Money Spent On Dragons Instead

Maisie Williams shoots down rumors of an alternative ending for Season 8 of 'Game of Thrones.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses HBO‘s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Game of Thrones actor, Kristofer Hivju, who played fan-favorite Tormund Giantsbane in the hit epic fantasy series, has claimed there was an alternative ending filmed for the final season.

“Well, we shot an alternative ending,” Hivju revealed, according to Fansided.

“That was mostly for fun but I don’t know if I’m allowed to tell you about that.”

While Hivju had previously speculated on this different ending, it likely had more to do with keeping plotlines a secret onset and not as a result of what fans might have thought regarding the final episode.

Now, Maisie Williams has shot down any claims regarding an alternative ending, according to Metro.

“We didn’t [film an alternate ending],” Williams revealed. “It costs so much money and the schedule was way too tight.”

The Game of Thrones actor did offer a further reason as to why no alternative ending was filmed. Considering the fact that the series relied heavily on CGI, it comes as no surprise regarding her answer.

“We were spending all the money on dragons,” she said.

Season 8 of HBO’s juggernaut fantasy series was often maligned by viewers and critics alike after the truncated series aired. With only six episodes, many people felt that the final season was rushed. In addition, there was further debate over the way in which some storylines and characters were resolved. In particular, many fans were disappointed in the way in which Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) was portrayed in Season 8 as well as the implementation of Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) as the leader of Westeros.

While there may not be an alternative ending on offer for Game of Thrones, there are certainly some deleted scenes. Available on the DVD and Blu-ray release of the final season, several of these scenes included fan-favorites such as Daenerys, Jon Snow (Kit Harington), and Missandei (‎Nathalie Emmanuel). Extended shots from inside the Stark Crypt during the Battle of Winterfell were also included as well as extra moments featuring Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) and Alys Karstark (Megan Parkinson).

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe called House of the Dragon. As yet, no premiere date for this new series has been announced.