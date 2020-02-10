Eminem Recieves Standing Ovation From Hollywood Elite After Surprise Oscar Performance

What. Just. Happened?

It was a performance no one saw coming. Eminem arrived from under the stage to perform “Lose Yourself” at the 92nd Academy Awards after a montage of music in movies. The iconic song hailed from 8 Mile and won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2003 according to The Hollywood Reporter. It was the first rap song to win in the category and triumphed over fellow nominees “I Move On” by John Kander and Fred Ebb, “Burn it Blue” by Julie Taymore and Elliot Goldenthal, “The Hands That Built America” by U2, and “Father and Daughter” by Paul Simon.

The montage ended on clips from 8 Mile showing a beat-up Eminem in the bathroom before going on stage to rap battle, which then cut back to the Oscars stage where there was a large screen of Burt Reynolds quoting his famous line from Deliverance: “Sometimes you have to lose yourself ‘fore you can find anything.”

Within seconds Eminem rose up from under the Oscars stage with a full band and performed his most famous song with a solid black baseball cap and a black hoodie. The audience seemed just as confused as the people back home, but as the seconds ticked on more and more heads began bobbing in the crowd as the camera cut to some faces that were somewhat confused.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Idina Menzel was one of the first faces the camera caught who bobbed her head along to the music but seemed really surprised to be watching Eminem on stage. Billie Eilish also looked rather confused at the performance, but stars like Margot Robbie and Anthony Ramos seemed to enjoy the show by dancing in their seats.

At the end of the performance, the entire crowd was on their feet as the camera cut to big wigs like Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and others who applauded the Detroit rapper.

Within minutes Eminem was a worldwide trending topic on Twitter with over 100,000 tweets. The emotions were mixed from Twitter users, some of whom were ecstatic to see the rapper on the Oscar stage, and others who felt the performance was completely unnecessary and somewhat odd.

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

Eminem then took to his personal Twitter feed to thank the Academy for having him. His tweet played off lyrics from “Lose Yourself” citing that his performance was another shot and opportunity. The “Rap God” singer was not present for his Oscar win back in 2003 and noted it had taken him 18 years to get to the Academy Awards but he finally made it.