Salma Hayek Stuns On The Oscars Red Carpet Wearing A Gucci Greek Goddess Gown

Salma Hayek dazzled on the Oscars red carpet this year.

Salma Hayek has arrived and walked the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards that is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It is a rainy evening for Hollywood’s biggest night, but that hasn’t stopped all the glamour and glitz that goes along with this huge event. The actress looked just like a Greek goddess in a gorgeous white gown as she posed on the Oscars red carpet.

Celebs had been getting ready for February 9 to arrive, as well as their fans who have been anticipating what their favorites will be wearing for this event. Fans of Salma Hayek were treated with a snapshot on her Instagram while she was still at home getting ready to leave. She mentioned that she was “late for the Oscars,” but it looks like she arrived in plenty enough time for everyone to enjoy her look.

Hayek, who will be taking to the stage to present an award, looked fabulous wearing an all-white Gucci dress that made her appear to be a Hollywood goddess. The gown was a one-shoulder number that had sheer fabric draping over the bodice, as well as the sleeve. The draping flowed to the floor that blended in with the rest of the gown as she walked. The skirt was fitted in all the right places hugging her small frame. You could also see just a little leg as the skirt had a slit that went up about mid-thigh.

In keeping with the Greek theme, Hayek wore jewelry by Boucheron She also donned high-heel sandals to complete her Oscars red carpet outfit. It didn’t appear that she was carrying any purse with her, at least she wasn’t as she was posing for photos.

The brunette beauty’s hair was done up in a sophisticated bun and accessorized with a hairpiece that went along with the Greek goddess attire. Her makeup consisted of of a hint of pink sparkle on her lids, luscious long lashes, and black eyeliner that accentuated her deep brown eyes. She appeared to add some blush and possibly a little bronze color on her face. She then added some pale pink lip color for the perfect match up to the entire look she was going for.

The 53-year-old Frida actress displayed another amazing look off the Oscars red carpet on Saturday, as The Inquisitr had previously reported. She looked just as beautiful in more casual clothes as she was gearing up for the 2020 Academy Awards.