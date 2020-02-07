‘Saturday Night Live’ Thrills Fans With Exciting Lineup Of Hosts And Musical Guests

Saturday Night Live thrilled fans with the announcement of an exciting lineup of hosts and musical guests that will begin in late February and head into March on their official Instagram page. Some big names will soon be taking the stage of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, New York City and viewers cannot wait.

For the final Saturday in February and leap year day, the show will welcome a favorite return host John Mulaney. John will helm the series for the third time.

Appearing alongside the former SNL writer and comedienne, who recently toured with current Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, will be legendary musical guest David Byrne. David is the former lead singer and songwriter for the band The Talking Heads.

John is currently promoting the Netflix special John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch. David Byrne also appears on the streaming special.

The singer and songwriter recently starred in the Broadway production David Byrne’s American Utopia.

Lorne Michaels apologized in a formal letter written to his and John’s “fellow Canadians” for John having to cancel a scheduled appearance in Toronto in order to host the show. John said in a caption that was posted alongside the letter that he was “sorry” to move the show but he was “afraid” of Lorne so he does what he says.

In the letter, the Saturday Night Live producer shared that his former writer was “drafted” by the show and that he was “doing his duty” by performing on the long-running comedy sketch series, now in its 45th season on NBC.

One week later after John’s appearance, on March 7, James Bond star Daniel Craig, will host the series. He previously hosted in 2012.

The Weeknd will be the musical guest for that episode.

Fans were thrilled to learn of the upcoming episodes and relayed their sentiments in the comments section of the post.

“John Mulaney and Adam Driver are the two of the best hosts of the past 5 years,” said one fan of the series, who applauded the show for allowing both men to return in a hosting capacity this season.

“I’m very ok with John Mulaney hosting every other week,” said a second viewer.

“John Mulaney is 3/5 on his way to the 5 Timers Club!” said a third fan.

“David Byrne?!! Finally, an artist I like,” remarked a fourth viewer.

Saturday Night Live will air a new, live show on February 8 where Justin Bieber will be the musical guest. The show will be hosted by RuPaul who will take the stage of Studio 8H for the first time.