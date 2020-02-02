Jessa Duggar Shares Video Of Her Headband-Wearing Husband Ben Seewald Struggling During Family Game Night

Jessa, Ben, and the kids were playing the guessing game Hedbanz.

Jessa Duggar delighted her Instagram followers by giving them an inside look at a fun family game night. The Counting On star’s three adorable children, Spurgeon, 4, Henry, 2, and Ivy Jane, 8 months, seemed to be having a blast. However, her husband, Ben Seewald was seriously struggling with the game that the group chose to play.

On Saturday, Jessa shared a set of three short videos with her 2.2 million followers. In the clips, the Seewalds were shown playing the guessing game Hedbanz. The game requires players to wear plastic headbands around their heads. Each player then draws a single card. Without looking at the cards, players place them in clips on the fronts of their headbands. The cards have images of different objects on them.

The object of the game is for a player to figure out what is on their card by asking other players questions. In Jessa’s first video clip, Spurgeon asks if the object on his card, a cow, is edible. His parents respond in the affirmative. Henry eagerly asks his parents the same question, and he’s told that the object on his card, a bee, is not edible. Spurgeon then slightly bends the rules to give his little brother another clue.

“And Henry’s can sting, y’all,” he says.

In the second video, Henry is delighted to learn that his card has a bee on it, while Spurgeon uses a clever question to find out that the object on his card is an animal and a food.

In the third video, the object on Ben’s card is a balloon. He’s struggling to come up with the correct guess, even though Jessa keeps listing off numerous clues.

“Children like you. You can be wore on the wrist. You can be a choking hazard,” Jessa says.

Ben’s first two guesses are a candy bracelet and Cheerios on a string. Jessa then tries to help him out a bit more by saying that the object on his card is a party item.

“Am I one of those little things you blow?” Ben asks.

One of Jessa’s next clues is that Ben’s item is something that “can be smaller before the party starts.” Ben’s guess is “a mess.”

“You are smaller before the party starts, then people make you bigger,” Jessa clarifies.

The final guess Ben makes before the video ends is “a cake.”

Ivy Jane was a bit too young to play the game, but the little girl seemed to be enjoying herself as she sat in the center of her family’s small circle and watched everyone else make their guesses. Jessa’s followers also loved watching the Seewalds play the game, with a few of them mentioning Ben’s balloon fail.

“Did Ben EVER guess his picture? Lol,” read one response to Jessa’s video.

“Jessa your hints for balloon have me cracking up,” another fan wrote.

“Poor Ben lol.. he’s a good sport!” remarked a third commenter.

While Ben might not be a Hedbanz champion, he did recently show off his impressive storytelling skills. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, his three kids seemed absolutely riveted by his reading of Beatrix Potter’s The Tale of Benjamin Bunny in another sweet family video.