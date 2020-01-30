Dua Lipa Fans Freak Out Over Incredible Album Artwork For ‘Future Nostalgia’

Dua Lipa has been teasing information about her highly-anticipated sophomore album for some now. At the end of last year, the “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” songstress told fans the title would be Future Nostalgia but has kept everything under wraps until now.

Last night, Lipa revealed the album artwork and when it will be released.

For the cover, Lipa looks incredible in a colorful image. The “Hotter Than Hell” hitmaker stunned in a unbuttoned pink shirt with short-sleeves. She tied up the garment around her waist and paired the look with long white gloves. The British singer accessorized herself with numerous rings, hoop earrings, and sported her blond and brunette hair up in a bun. Lipa was photographed driving a car in front of a dark backdrop with a huge full moon in the left corner.

The cover is textless and only features Lipa.

For her Instagram caption, she let her followers know that they can expect to hear the album on April 3. She also told fans that the cover was shot by Hugo Comte.

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 1.1 million likes and over 7,000 comments, proving to be popular with her impressive 38.9 million followers.

Users on social media reacted incredibly positive to the artwork they had been waiting for.

“Omg cover of the year! The serve,” one fan wrote.

“COVER OF THE DECADE. ALBUM OF THE DECADE,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“DUA LIPA SWEETIE THIS ALBUM COVER IS THE BEST THING I HAVE EVER SEEN IM GONNA GET IT TATTOOED,” a third admirer remarked.

“Dua Lipa really giving us the best album cover in a while. We have no choice but to STAN,” a fourth account shared.

So far, Lipa has released two singles from the upcoming release.

The lead single, “Don’t Start Now,” proved to be an instant success on the charts and peaked at No. 2 in the U.K. and No. 14 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

She followed up the release with the album title track which served as a promotional single.

On January 31, the next single, “Physical,” will be released.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lipa wore an eye-catching dress and animal-print thigh-high boots on the futuristic-looking cover.

To promote the Future Nostalgia album, she will embark on a European tour that is set to start in April. In May, the “New Rules” chart-topper will play two shows at London’s iconic O2 Arena toward the end of the month. Supporting her each night will be Lolo Zouai and Buck Betty.