Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Appears In Leaked Images Weeks Before Official Launch

Popular German tech blog WinFuture has posted the first-ever images of Samsung’s upcoming foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip weeks before its official unveiling. Apart from the detailed pictures of the phone, WinFuture also revealed key specifications of the handset. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was expected to be officially announced at the 2020 “Galaxy Unpacked” event scheduled for February 11.

According to Ars Technica, when launched, the Galaxy Z Flip will become Samsung’s second phone to feature a foldable display. It will succeed last year’s Samsung Galaxy Fold, which was mired in controversy after several design flaws led to a delayed launch. The new model is expected to compete against the Motorola razr, which is expected to go on sale in the US starting March 2020.

The leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip reveals a lot about its design and target audience, Winfuture adds. According to the blog, the Galaxy Z Flip is targeted at people who are active on social media. The article goes on to add that Samsung is likely to market it as an “influencer ready” handset.

Where the Galaxy Z Flip differs from its first-generation predecessor is the way the display folds. Unlike the first generation Galaxy Fold, which came with a display that folds horizontally, the Galaxy Z Flip is closer in design to the traditional flip phones from the early 2000s. It is also a lot less bulky when compared to last year’s model.

What it does get from the past year, however, is the processor. The blog post has clarified that the Samsung Galaxy Flip will use the Snapdragon 855+ SoC (System on Chip) from 2019 for the device. This is contrary to the expectations that the phone would ship with the newer Snapdragon 865 processor or Samsungs’s own Exynos chipset. The use of the Snapdragon 865 also confirms that the handset lacks support for 5G networks since this SoC does not integrate a 5G modem.

When flipped open, the display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip measures 6.7-inches across. It also gets an unusually tall aspect ratio of 22:9 with a resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels. The front-facing camera is housed within the display in an arrangement that Samsung refers to as Infinity-O. The display also supports HDR10+ content on YouTube and other streaming services.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip also gets a secondary display, which is just 1.06-inches tall and has a resolution of 300 x 116 pixels. This AMOLED display supports Samsung’s always-on features and will be primarily used to display time and notifications.

The phone gets dual cameras at the rear with both the sensors capable of clicking 12-megapixel images. The primary camera gets better light sensitivity thanks to the f/1.8 aperture value as opposed to the f/2.2 lens used with the secondary sensor. The secondary camera, however, gets a wider field of view.

The report also claims that the phone will use a 3,300 mAh battery with support for Samsung’s 15W adaptive fast charging technology. At launch, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is expected to run Samsung’s updated OneUI, which is based on Android 10.

While pricing information is yet to be announced, WinFuture expects the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to be priced around the $1600 mark.