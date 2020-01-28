Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Eric & Ridge Try To Change Quinn’s Mind

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, January 29 bring bad news for Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). It seems that her meddling ways have finally caught up with her and nobody can talk Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) out of taking her down, per She Knows Soaps.

As far as Quinn is concerned, Brooke has overstepped her boundaries for the last time. She has already schooled Brooke in the art of slapping but Quinn has only started teaching her a lesson.

Quinn was furious after Brooke came into her house with a list of demands. The blonde asked Eric Forrester (John McCook) to put Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) out of the guesthouse and to divorce Quinn. Eric told Brooke that he would not leave his wife, but according to The Inquisitr, he will grant Brooke’s other request.

Quinn will be livid that Eric is actually following his ex’s orders over her own wishes. She cannot believe that he is willing to bend over backward to accommodate Brooke. But Quinn won’t be able to talk Eric out of his decision because he wants Shauna out as soon as possible. And since Brooke got her way with Eric, Quinn will make it her mission to destroy her.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Eric’s decision will only fuel Quinn’s hatred of Brooke. She and Shauna are old friends and share a close relationship. She cannot believe that Eric would actually override her feelings and put Shauna out. After all, Brooke and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) had been separated at the time that Shauna and the dressmaker had locked lips. But even though Quinn may argue that Brooke had been destroying her own marriage long before Shauna ever kissed Ridge, Eric won’t budge from his decision.

And just as Eric will remain stubborn about kicking Shauna out, Quinn will also remain resolute that she will destroy Brooke no matter what. In fact, her attitude toward the blonde will worry both Ridge and Eric who will separately try to talk to Quinn.

Eric may feel that he has every right to decide who stays in his house. He may feel that he is justified in throwing out the woman who poses a threat to his son’s marriage. When he tries to change Quinn’s mind about taking on Brooke, he will only anger her more.

Ridge, who may be afraid for his wife’s sake, may try to talk Quinn out of her plans for revenge. He doesn’t want Quinn to try and avenge her friend. He wants her to just let it go.

Both Eric and Ridge know what Quinn is capable of. In the past, she has destroyed people who got in her way. They are genuinely concerned for Brooke now that Quinn has placed a target on her.

But Quinn will remain firm. Brooke has got to pay for interfering in her marriage, and she’s going to see that she gets what she deserves.