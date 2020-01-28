Randall Emmett Says Fiancé Lala Kent Took On A Stepmom Role With His Daughters With ‘Vigor And Passion’

He had nothing but good things to say about her role in his kids' lives.

Lala Kent is doing a great job as she prepares to become the official stepmom of her fiancé Randall Emmett’s two children, daughters London, 9, and Rylee, 5.

During an appearance on Teddi Tea Pod, the podcast series of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, the movie producer shared his thoughts on co-parenting with Kent and his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, and said that when it comes to Kent’s role in his kids’ lives, the Vanderpump Rules star has taken on the stepmom position with “vigor and passion.”

“Coparenting obviously is the most important thing when you have children and they’re a product of a divorce,” Emmett explained, according to a report from Us Weekly magazine on January 27.

“Lala Kent, God bless her soul, has taken on that role of stepmother with a vigor and passion and with love,” he continued.

Kent and Emmett began dating in early 2016 but because his divorce from Childers wasn’t finalized until late the following year, they didn’t confirm their romance publicly until after they had been dating for nearly two years. Since then, the couple has teamed up on Vanderpump Rules and launched their own podcast series, Give Them Lala… With Randall.

They’ve also gotten engaged, which happened in summer 2018, and are planning to tie the knot this April at an undisclosed location in Newport Beach, California.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent also opened up to Mellencamp on her podcast this week, revealing that when it comes to her plans for her own kids, she’s hoping to start a family with Emmett soon after they say, “I do.”

“I would have started yesterday, but Randall is like, ‘We have to be married for at least one year before we get it poppin’,” Kent explained when asked about having kids with her fiancé. “And I’m like, ‘OK, well, that’s nine months to make a baby, so we can just get it poppin’ and then you know in a year the baby will be here!”

While Kent feuded with Emmett’s first wife for the first few years of their relationship, she confirmed on Instagram last month that the two of them had made amends by sharing a photo of them together and revealing that Childers gifted her a necklace from her jewelry line in honor of the holidays. A short time later, Kent shared a second post in which she thanked Childers for allowing her to be a part of London and Rylee’s lives.