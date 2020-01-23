Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reunite To Take Stormi Webster To Disney World

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently came together to join in on a play date with their daughter, Stormi Webster.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO and the “SICKO Mode” rapper were spotted at Disney World with their baby girl in tow. According to Hollywood Life, the trio joined Jenner’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, who brought daughter Penelope Disick and niece North West. The outlet reports that Kris Jenner also accompanied her daughters and granddaughters for the day of fun.

The two exes were reportedly in good spirits as they enjoyed their day with their daughter. Stormi was seen wearing a cozy pink outfit as the three enjoyed a ride on Peter Pan’s Flight. They were also spotted walking around in the 53-degree weather, with Scott bundled up in a black puffer coat and a beanie. Jenner opted to wear a tie-dyed longline coat, stretchy pants and a white turtleneck. She also styled her hair in a high bun and silver hoops for the day, which she paired with black sunglasses.

During the day, the group was interacting with one another on several occasions. Jenner and Scott joined Kardashian, North and Penelope as the excited girls went to the House of Mouse. The crew took photos as they Fantasyland at Rapunzel’s Tower. To further add to the adorable outing, North and Penelope wore matching outfits out: a pair of satin paisley pants and a matching shirt. They also both had their hair in pigtails as they spent the day with their baby cousin.

The Disney World outing is one of the many times Jenner and Scott have come together for Stormi’s sake. Following their breakup in October 2019, Jenner and Scott both said in different statements that their main priority is their friendship and their baby girl. The two have reportedly never stopped spending time together with Stormi and want to remain a united front for her.

“Kylie and Travis haven’t been hanging out more than usual, they’re simply spending time together like they have all along despite their split,” a source shared back in November 2019. “Kylie would never want to keep Stormi from her dad and knows it’s so important for Stormi to have both parents’ involvement in her life.”

The outing also comes after Jenner recently revealed that she would like to have more children in the future. The 22-year-old mogul shared on her YouTube page that she wants “four kids” in total, similar to her sister Kim Kardashian. Jenner didn’t share, however, if those children would be with her ex.