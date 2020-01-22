Oprah Defends Megxit: ‘I Support Them 1 Thousand Percent’

'Prince Harry did what he needed to do for his family,' she said.

Oprah Winfrey, who has been a friend of Meghan Markle since before she and Prince Harry became an item, fully supports “Megxit,” as it’s being called, TMZ reports.

On Tuesday night, Oprah was out & about in New York City with her pal, Gayle King, when a reporter stopped to ask her about her thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry retiring from the Royal Family. She said that she supports the couple “one thousand percent,” adding that Harry “did what he needed to do for his family.”

“I don’t think anybody else has any right to say anything, when a person has sat and though tabout what is the best decision for him and his family and then he makes that decision… none of us have any right to say anything about that,” Oprah said.

Gayle added her thoughts on the matter as well, noting that Prince Harry didn’t make his decision on his own and without any consultation with other members of his family.

“There were a lot of conversations,” she said.

Oprah agreed, saying that Harry and Meghan’s retirement had been in the works for months, and that no one withing Buckingham Palace would have been surprised by the news.

That Oprah would have Meghan’s back — and Prince Harry’s back — should come as no surprise, considering her long-standing friendship the couple.

Specifically, she and Prince Harry are, in some ways, business partners. As Fox News reports, she and the Duke of Sussex are working to produce a documentary series on mental health issues for Apple’s streaming service. Harry, like his brother William, is proactive on getting people to talk about their mental health issues.

“[The series will share] global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places” and the “opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better,” Harry has previously said of the upcoming series.

Meanwhile, it seems as if Oprah may have a business relationship with Duchess Meghan in the works as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, rumor has it that Meghan’s people have been in touch with Oprah’s people about a possible “tell-all” interview about her life among the Windsors. The rumors went on to suggest that the Duchess used that potential for an explosive interview as “leverage” in order to get their way in negotiations for their departure from the Royal Family. Supposedly Meghan has been in contact with major broadcast networks as well as Oprah’s OWN network.