Kenya Moore Dishes On How She Balances Her Career & Being A Mother After Separating From Marc Daly

Kenya Moore recently shared how she juggles having a successful career and being a mother to her daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently sat down with Us Weekly to discuss how she is able to make strides in her career while being a full-time mom to her baby girl. Moore shared with the outlet that — in addition to her return to the Bravo series — she has several other projects in the works, including a guest spot on Netflix’s Family Reunion. She said that she implements outside help when she can’t be completely available for Brooklyn, but confirmed that she is as involved as possible with her daughter during her off time.

“I have a nanny, but still my business is flourishing and … growing so fast,” Moore said. “I don’t really have a lot of time for myself, so I don’t work out anymore. I work and then I try to focus on her.”

Moore also said that she tries to manage her time as much as possible. Rather than having extreme, tiring hours on set or working on her beauty line, Moore shared that she opts for a typical work schedule. She then spends her evenings finding ways for her and Brooklyn to further bond together.

“We do swim classes together, we do a lot of mommy and me time,” the Michigan native explained.. “I always want to make sure that when I’m done with my work, we spend most of our time together with her mom focused on her and not other stuff.”

While she says she loves her role as a mother, making time for her daughter does have its own consequences on her personal life. The mother of one said that her busy schedule and her devotion to her daughter stops her from engaging as much as she’d like on social media. Moore also shared that she also doesn’t take time to work on her beauty and self-care and rarely gets her hair and nails done anymore.

Moore has been adapting to her new role as a single mother since announcing that she and her husband, Marc Daly, were separating after two years of marriage. Since their split in September 2019, Moore says that they have been co-parenting “consistently” with one another. The two have reunited for Brooklyn’s sake on several occasions, including the toddler’s first birthday party. Moore says that she is “thankful” for the fact that Daly is playing an active role in both her and Brooklyn’s life, even though they are apart.