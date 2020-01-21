Kate Middleton Is Breathtaking At Official Palace Reception Standing Alongside Prince William

Kate Middleton was absolutely breathtaking in a new Instagram post where she stood alongside her husband Prince William during an official royal reception at Buckingham Palace.

The future Queen of England was stunning in a red dress that came to rest on her ankles. The amazing gown was cut slim to fit Kate’s long and lean figure.

Covered in exquisite and delicate beadwork that went from her neckline through the long sleeves of the garment to the bottom of the dress, the Duchess of Cambridge was a sight to behold.

The top and bodice of the dress were darker in color while the illusion sleeves showed a hint of Kate’s skin peeking through. The bottom of the gown was an overlay of red tulle, dyed to match the dress, over what appeared to be a lace bottom. With the dress, Kate wore coordinating pumps.

Prince William was equally elegant, wearing a dark-colored tailored suit and dark red tie to match his wife, and a white shirt.

The couple was on hand to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit.

In his comments regarding his love for the country, Prince William noted that he and Kate became engaged there and it was where he, his brother Prince Harry and his father Prince Charles traveled while they mourned the loss of his mother, the late Princess Diana of Wales.

The prince also met with President Naku Foaddo of Ghana and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda prior to the official palace event.

Fans of the royal couple posted their admiration and good wishes for the future of the monarchy in the accompanying comments section of the post.

“That’s what you call Royal Family! Great couple,” said a fan of both Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“Best couple in the royal family, can’t wait for them to take over one day, although I do love our Queen,” said a fellow Brit.

“Such a beautiful couple… and much admired for their grace, diplomacy and continued outlook for the Africa and rest of the world,” commented a third follower of the couple.

Prince William is third in the line of succession to lead the British monarchy after Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles.

While it has not been decided when the father of three, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte will ascend to the top position in the monarchy as his father will likely take the throne after his mother Queen Elizabeth, Prince William continues to present himself as one of the most well-spoken and respected members of the clan.

His children, beginning with his oldest son Prince George, are next in the line of succession after their father.