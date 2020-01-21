Kenya Moore Says That She Believes NeNe Leakes Should ‘Ulitimately’ Leave ‘RHOA’

Kenya Moore decided to share her opinion about the future of her arch-nemesis, NeNe Leakes.

According to Us Weekly, Moore revealed that she thinks Leakes should exit the Bravo show. The former Miss USA winner told the outlet that her feud with Leakes has been going on for several years, and even shared that it continued throughout her pregnancy with her daughter, Brooklyn Daly.

“Even when I came back as an 8-month-pregnant woman, she had a problem with that. I just don’t know why she’s so intimidated by me, why she resents my presence so much,” Moore said, referencing her appearance on the show in Season 11.

She also told the outlet that, though she has tried to be friendly with Leakes over the years, the Glee actress has proven multiple times that she doesn’t consider Moore as a part of her inner circle.

“I’ve been nothing but a friend to her. I left the show as her friend and she just did some things while I was pregnant that made me say, ‘You know what? This woman is just not my friend and I’m not going to pretend anymore.’ I think that’s what pregnancy hormones did to me, just made me see people for who they really are.”

In addition to calling out Leakes’ ability to be a friend to the other women on the show, Moore admitted that she is ready for Leakes to “ultimately” exit the show. She shared that she doesn’t feel like Leakes is in the appropriate place in her life to interact with the other women on the show. In addition to Moore, Leakes has fallen out with Cynthia Bailey on RHOA. Prior to their disputes, the two women were close friends with one another.

Moore and Leakes have had arguments on the show for several years since Moore first came to the reality show in 2012. The two began to fall out in Season 11 after Moore appeared at Bailey’s launch party in the show’s season finale. Since then, the women have been arguing frequently on the show’s current season, which is set to result in an explosive dispute in an upcoming episode of the season.

If Leakes did take her enemy’s advice and leave RHOA, this will be her second time doing so. Although she is currently the only original cast member still standing on the show, People reports that Leakes first made her exit back in 2015, during Season 8 of the show. She originally left the show to focus on other projects but made her return to the show several seasons later.