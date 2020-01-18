‘RHOC’ Season 15 Cast Could Have Three Newcomers

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is rumored to have begun filming or is just on the cusp of production, but either way, there is a ton of speculation surrounding the possible cast. Earlier this month it was reported that Tamra Judge, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, and Vicki Gunvalson were all invited back in the same capacity they were for Season 14. Rumors suggested Gina Kirschenheiter was not given a contract to return, but her role on the show moving forward is nothing more than speculation at this time.

Now, an RHOC insider on Twitter is suggesting that three new women might be entering the franchise, and all have connections to at least one person on the cast. Reed with Read is claiming that Elizabeth Vargas might be the newest face to join RHOC. A Newport Beach resident, Elizabeth is friends with Braunwyn and CEO of Edge Music Network. Reed suggested that his followers remember her name and her face, as he truly believes she will be one of the newcomers on the franchise.

In addition to Elizabeth, Reed suggested that her cousin, a woman named Erin, could be joining the show as well. He did not give a last name for the mystery woman, but did include pictures of her in some of his tweets.

The third rumored cast member is Katrina Reiter, who Reed said is the owner of an online boutique. Katrina is reportedly friends with Tamra and Braunwyn and included some photos of the women posing with one another. Reed shared one photo of Katrina with Elizabeth and Emily, proving the three new women and the returning cast members are all interwoven in friendships somehow. The insider also made sure to note that he doesn’t believe all three women will be added but thinks the selection will come from within them.

For now, this is all just speculation and no other rumors have come out regarding casting for Season 15. Andy Cohen tried to shut down some of the rumors on Twitter earlier this week when he claimed viewers shouldn’t trust Radar Online when it comes to casting news, as they put out the original report suggesting which cast members were returning.

Andy had previously mentioned that Season 15 of the show had some of the “best casting” so fans have been expecting some sort of shakeup this time around. There have not been any rumors about former cast members returning, although many fans have been hoping either Meghan King Edmonds or Heather Dubrow will make an unexpected appearance.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 is expected to debut late this year on Bravo.