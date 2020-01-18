Environmental Activists Interrupt Pete Buttigieg Campaign Event

On Friday, a group of environmental activists interrupted a Pete Buttigieg campaign event in New Hampshire, reports The Hill. The activists aired their grievances about Buttigieg’s campaign contributions, holding signs claiming that the former South Bend mayor “Takes Money From Fossil Fuel Billionaires.”

“We are fighting for our future, something, something strong,” the protesters chanted. Buttigieg pushed back against the criticism, pointing out that he has signed the fossil fuels pledge, which obliges candidates to refuse contributions over $200 from coal, oil, and gas industry lobbyists and executives.

“I can’t make out your song, but we definitely want the same things,” Buttigieg said, after thanking the protesters for coming to his event.

“See some inaccurate information going on up here, so let’s just dispatch with that real quick. I’ve taken the fossil fuel pledge, and I am determined to bring about solutions on climate change,” he added.

One of the leaders of the protest, Alison Frisella, wrote on Twitter that Buttigieg has accepted campaign contributions from Craig Hall, the chairman of a fossil fuel investment firm.

“We cannot trust Pete to stand for climate justice when he takes fossil fuel money,” she said.

As The Hill notes, Frisella was a summer fellow for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren‘s campaign. In a follow-up tweet, the activist stated that she is no longer a member of Warren’s team, acknowledging, however, that she still supports the Massachusetts Democrat’s candidacy.

Buttigieg and Warren have butted heads on the debate stage, feuding about accepting campaign contributions from wealthy donors. The fiery exchange took place during a debate in December, when Warren accused Buttigieg of wooing rich donors in a “wine cave,” suggesting that the donators have influence 0n his policy proposals.

Look y’all, this is not on behalf of team Warren. There were plenty of us who personally support a variety of candidates present today. I’m aloud to work for more than one org. I am not a staff member of Team Warren anymore, though still an avid supporter. — Alison Frisella (@alison_frisella) January 17, 2020

The former South Bend mayor was quick to point out that Warren used to hold similar fundraisers, granting access to wealthy donors. Warren, Buttigieg said, has no right to issue “purity tests” because she accepted donations from billionaires and wealthy donors throughout her career.

Both Buttigieg and Warren are consider to be among the top Democratic contenders, along with former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Warren has begun fading away in the polls, however, with Sanders topping the early states, and Biden leading in national surveys.

Buttigieg has maintained a strong level of support in New Hampshire, where he is placed behind Sanders. According to the RealClearPolitics average of New Hampshire polling data, Sanders enjoys the support of 22.5 percent of voters, and Buttigieg is backed by 21 percent.