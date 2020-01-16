Tinsley Mortimer Reacts To Bethenny Frankel Quitting ‘RHONY,’ Admits She Missed Her While Filming Season 12

Bethenny Frankel quit last year.

Tinsley Mortimer missed Bethenny Frankel during filming on the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City.

During an interview with Hollywood Life, Mortimer opened up about filming the new episodes without Frankel, who quit the series in August of last year after appearing in a full-time position on eighth of the Bravo reality show’s past 11 seasons.

“She was very much missed. I think she was a good strong balance in our group that I personally missed having around this year. She’s a lot of fun too!” Mortimer said while promoting her XXO Tinsley for Winky Lux eyelashes earlier this week.

Frankel shocked viewers of the series when she confirmed her exit from the series months ago but was quickly replaced by new cast member Leah McSweeney, who was first caught filming with Mortimer at a hotel shorty after Frankel left the show. Since then, McSweeney has gotten close to a number of the show’s stars, including Luann de Lesseps. Meanwhile, Mortimer, who got engaged to Scott Kluth in November, took a bit of a break from filming after her fiancé’s proposal and reportedly had “no regrets” about doing so.

“She decided after multiple conversations with [Scott Kluth] that having a family and being with him is more important than anything else,” a source told Hollywood Life at the time.

The insider also revealed that after taking a break from production to focus on her relationship, Mortimer was allegedly focused on her wedding and also hoping to have kids with Kluth sooner rather than later.

As The Inquisitr reported weeks ago, Mortimer addressed the rumors regarding her potential exit from The Real Housewives of New York City in December during an interview with People magazine. At the time, Mortimer said that she was planning to continue to film the upcoming 12th season of the show with her co-stars and denied that her fiancé gave her an ultimatum and forced her to chose between him or the show.

After telling the magazine that she and Kluth were celebrating their engagement in Chicago after her co-stars were seen enjoying a girls trip to Mexico, which they shared plenty of photos of on their social media pages, Mortimer said that she and Kluth would both be returning to production after enjoying the early moments of their engagement with their families.

Mortimer then addressed the reports of an ultimatum.

“Any reports saying that I had to decide between Scott or the show are 100 percent untrue,” she stated.