Leah Messer Comments On Kailyn Lowry’s Rumored Pregnancy: ‘I Know She Definitely Wanted A Kid’

Rumors that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with baby number four have been swirling. While the mom-of-three boys has kept quiet on the rumors, her Teen Mom 2 co-star and friend Leah Messer spoke out to Hollywood Life and dished on what she knew about her friend’s rumored pregnancy.

While the two moms have hung out often in the past, Leah revealed that the two haven’t talked in a bit.

“I actually have not talked to Kailyn in a few days,” Leah revealed before adding, “I know I texted her and told her I loved her and I was there to support her. But I honestly have no idea about anything else.”

The “anything else” could be referring to the pregnancy rumors that have been swirling for a few days. The rumors began when a text message that was allegedly between Kail and the aunt of the father of Kail’s youngest son was posted by a Teen Mom fan account on social media. The text message showed a picture of an ultrasound and a text, allegedly from Kail, saying the due date is July 25. Whoever is holding the ultrasound photo in the text message had manicured nails that matched the kind Kail was recently rocking, adding fuel to the rumors.

The rumors suggest that the father of the baby is Chris Lopez who is also the father of Kail’s son Lux. While the two have had an on and off again relationship, the two have not been together officially lately. They did vacation together in Hawaii over the summer along with Leah Messer, but as far as fans were aware, Kail and Chris were not together romantically.

While Kailyn has yet to address the rumors, Leah revealed to the site that the news “wouldn’t surprise” her if it were true that her friend is expecting again, noting that Kail wanted another kid.

“It wouldn’t surprise me. I mean, I don’t know. I know she definitely wanted a kid, another kid,” Leah dished.

Kailyn is already a mom to three young boys and Leah added, “Maybe she’ll have a girl if she is pregnant.”

It sounds like Kailyn Lowry is staying quiet about the rumors, not only on social media, but also with those close to her. While she has posted to Twitter as well as to her Instagram stories in the past few days, she hasn’t said anything about the pregnancy rumors so fans are left wondering what is going on.