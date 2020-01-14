Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Weighs In On Amber Portwood’s Reported New Relationship

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is weighing in on Amber Portwood’s alleged new relationship. According to a new report from The Sun, Farrah spoke to the outlet at the ThinkBIG 2020 Conference recently and it doesn’t sound like she is too supportive of her former co-star’s supposed new romance.

Amber is reportedly dating a man named Dimitri Garcia who is from Belgium. He has already traveled to visit with Amber and while the two are getting to know one another, the mom-of-two reportedly doesn’t consider him her “official boyfriend.” However, despite the fact that they may not be officially dating, Farrah still doesn’t seem too supportive of the idea of Amber’s new relationship.

“I do date out of the country, I do these amazing things but I’m not having someone come from another country with no green card living with me, there’s a scary element to that,” she explained to the site.

She was also asked whether or not she still talks to her former co-stars, including Amber, Maci Bookout, and Catelynn Lowell. It sounds like Farrah isn’t close to any of her former Teen Mom OG co-stars, all of whom continue to share their lives on the show.

“I still hear people are dating wrong. People are not making wise choices and that’s kind of scary for them,” she said.

While she may not agree with her former co-star’s choice in relationship, some may wonder if Farrah herself is dating anyone at the moment. It turns out the former reality television star isn’t seeing anyone at the moment. She told the site she is “super single and so blessed.” However, that doesn’t mean that she isn’t looking for love. In fact, Farrah revealed that she has turned to online dating in order to find a new romance.

“I love me some Happen, Happen is my happening app right now,” she said.

For now, though, it appears that Farrah is single.

While it may seem strange that she is speaking out about Amber’s relationship, Farrah has spoken out about her former co-stars in the past, as well as about some of the Teen Mom 2 drama. Last year, she opened up about her thoughts on the restraining order Jenelle Evans filed against her estranged husband, David Eason.

While Farrah seems to be talking about Amber’s relationship, Amber herself has yet to confirm the news and is staying off social media for the moment. It is unclear if or when she will confirm if she’s seeing someone new.