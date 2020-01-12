La La & Carmelo Anthony Are Still Together Despite The ‘Power’ Star Being Seen With Another Man

La La and Carmelo Anthony recently sparked breakup rumors after the actress was seen with another man.

According to People, the Power actress was seen having breakfast with Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen. A photo of the two stars walking together ignited rumors that La La was taking steps to move on from her marriage to Carmelo. The couple was recently in the news for reportedly deciding to end their marriage after nine years.

While many of the couple’s fans suspected that La La’s outing with Abdul-Mateen was a clear sign that she was moving on, a source confirmed that the two actors are strictly friends and the outing was platonic. The source then shared that La La and Carmelo are indeed still together and are doing the work to resolve their marriage.

La La and Carmelo were together for years and had their son, Kiyan, before they decided to tie the knot in 2010. During their marriage, the couple faced several cheating rumors on Carmelo’s end. The two remained together, though, until they decided to briefly separate in 2017. Following their reunion, however, Carmelo was spotted on a yacht with another woman during the summer of 2019. Shortly after the sighting, a rep for the couple confirmed that they were living separate lives and La La was even in talks of seeking legal guidance regarding their marriage. The actress also told the outlet in July 2019 that she was focused on her bustling career and doing things that make her feel good.

“When you’re in this world, you don’t get to pick and choose what you go through,” she said. “I just push through and stay positive and always remind myself that it could be worse, like, I’m living my dream and I’m really happy where I’m at in life right now.”

The couple is also reportedly working on maintaining their hectic work schedules to make their relationship work. La La recently accepted a role on Showtime’s The Chi, as well as other projects that keep her away from the couple’s home. Carmelo has also been traveling, as he was traded to the Portland Trailblazers late last year. La La ensures that her husband doesn’t miss the big moments in Kiyan’s life, though, as she recently FaceTimed the NBA star during one of their son’s games.

“He misses his dad a lot,” La La told ESPN. “I was filming up the block, so I came here and just wanted my son to feel like he was a part of the moment. I FaceTimed him so he could see his dad, and he just was excited because his dad had such a great game tonight.”