‘RHOC’ Season 15 Cast Reportedly Sent Offer Letters, One Star Is Left Out

It’s time for the filming of Season 15 to begin on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Earlier this week it was reported that one of the Season 14 cast members had already begun filming, but the news is just rolling in confirming who’s in and who’s out for the next go-round. According to Radar Online, contract letters have been sent out to six of the seven women who appeared on Season 14.

Tamra Judge, Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson, Shannon Beador, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Vicki Gunvalson have all received contracts and have either accepted them or are still undecided. Radar is reporting that Vicki was only offered a “friend of” role again for Season 15, something she was absolutely furious over when she was demoted last year. The news outlet is claiming Vicki has not decided if she will stay on as a friend or not just yet. All the other women are rumored to have been offered full-time roles.

The insider who gave Radar the scoop also added that Tamra was almost fired and “barely got an offer.” Earlier this week, news spread that Tamra had either been fired or quit the show after she removed Bravo and The Real Housewives of Orange County from her social media bios. The fitness guru seemed to shut down the rumors by saying “People look to [sic] deeply into things,” but the newest casting scoop might suggest some drama really did go down behind the scenes.

Gina Kirschenheiter’s fate is still up in the air, as the anonymous source is claiming she did not receive a letter like the rest of the women did.

“Gina could get something last hour but she wasn’t sent a pickup with the rest of the ladies,” the insider claimed.

Some fans had been calling for Gina’s removal from the show after she didn’t deliver much in the form of drama for Season 14. At this time it cannot be confirmed that she is 100 percent out on filming the new season, and she possibly could have been demoted to a friend or even the dreaded “guest” role.

With most of the women set to return, recent comments from Andy Cohen about the Season 15 casting will have some scratching their heads. The Watch What Happens Live host said in December that the casting for the new season of RHOC was some of the “best casting,” and he hadn’t been so excited about a Bravo cast in a long time. It’s unlikely Andy would make these comments if it was just the same old RHOC ladies coming back, and there could be some newcomers or returners who have not been announced at this time.

Some longtime fans of RHOC have been hoping for the return of Meghan King Edmonds, especially after her nasty split from Jim Edmonds last year. Heather Dubrow was also a fan-favorite that some viewers would like to see return, but there are plenty of other RHOC alums that producers could have chosen for Season 15.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 is expected to debut on Bravo this fall.