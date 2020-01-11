Michael Moore Says More Of Donald Trump’s Abuses Of Power May Be Hidden On ‘Secret Server’

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore made an appearance on MSNBC’s The Last Word on Friday and spoke about Donald Trump‘s alleged abuses of power, Breitbart reports. Moore pointed to the transcript and notes of Trump’s July 25 conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — which sparked the impeachment probe — and reports that they were stored on a highly classified server.

According to Moore, the forthcoming Senate trial will reveal more of Trump’s abuses of power.

“Let me ask you this,” Moore began. “Do you think three years in the White House Donald Trump, the only time that he did something that was questionable where Jared and Stephen Miller and the lawyer said I think we better hide that Ukrainian phone call on a secret server? Was that the only time? I suspect there’s more on there.”

Former Barack Obama adviser Susan Rice previously said that the server in question was only accessible by a few members of the U.S. government and believed that Trump intended to hide his Ukraine call. Rice claims that the Obama administration only kept files on a similar secure server in select cases where classified information was discussed in a call.

Moore suggested that such abuses of power could be connected to the killing of Jamal Khashoggi at the hands of Saudi Arabia and wondered if the White House was aware of the assassination. The 65-year-old left-wing activist asked if the Trump administration participated in the cover-up with the Desert Kingdom before continuing to speculate about Trump’s possible abuse of office to “go after Hillary Clinton” and Obama.

“But what else is there? His obsession with Obama. Believing that Obama was a Muslim, believing Obama was born in Kenya. When he got into the White House, what other abuses of power did he use?”

Moore noted that the judge of the upcoming Senate trial is Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, who he says is “no friend” of Trump’s, pointing to Roberts’ deciding votes to save Obamacare and kill the Alabama anti-abortion law.

After holding on to the articles of impeachment for weeks, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning to send them to the Senate next week. Before they are sent, the House must name impeachment managers, one of whom may be Independent Justin Amash.

Pelosi’s political gambit was intended to pressure Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell into agreeing to Democrats’ demands for the trial — including calling witnesses — although it’s unclear if such requirements will be met.