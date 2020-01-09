Kendall Jenner Shows Off Freckles In Stunning New ‘British Vogue’ Cover

Kendall Jenner is gracing the pages of yet another magazine this month. As those who follow the Keeping Up With the Karadashians star on Instagram know, Jenner uses her social media page to share projects that she has been working on, including magazine spreads and other modeling gigs. Jenner has posed for some of the highest profile magazines on the planet and in the most recent photo update, she looked nothing short of flawless.

In the stunning new photo, the model struck a pose in a spread for British Vogue. It is unclear if this photo will be used for the cover or just in the magazine but the reality star could be seen posing front and center, looking straight into the camera with a slight smile on her face. The black-haired beauty was photographed from the waist-up, rocking a tight black shirt with a low-cut neckline.

In the shot, Jenner wore her long, dark locks down and slightly waved in addition to a subtle application of makeup that included mascara, blush, and lipgloss. The 24-year-old appeared to be wearing little or no foundation as her freckles peaked their way through in the snapshot. The post just went live on her page a few short hours ago but it’s already captured the attention of many of her fans.

So far, the image has racked up over 2 million likes and well over 6,000 comments — a number that continues to climb by the minute. Some of her followers commented on the photo to let the model know that they would be picking up a copy while countless others couldn’t help but rave over her beauty. A few more got creative and added different emoji to the end of their comments including many flame and heart emoji.

“Love your freckles Kendall! You are my favorite Kardashian sister by a long shot,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Kenny haven’t you thought about making a YouTube Channel,” another fan commented on the photo.

“Love this picture of you Kenny. Please notice me, I love you and am your biggest fans,” a third chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model stunned in another social media update, that time in one that was a little more revealing. In the image, the bombshell left little to the imagination in a crop top and a pair of underwear as she snapped a selfie in the mirror, telling fans that she was “back to work.” Like her most recent share, that one earned her a ton of attention with over 4 million likes.