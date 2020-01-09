‘Vikings’ Season 6: What Is The Name Of The Song Featured In Episode 6?

During Episode 6 of 'Vikings,' a hauntingly beautiful song about Lagertha was sung.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 6 (titled “Death and the Serpent”) of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

A haunting song about the famous shieldmaiden was a perfect way in which to sum up Lagertha’s (Katheryn Winnick) final battle in the latest episode of Vikings.

As Metro recently pointed out, fans have always threatened to riot if their favorite shieldmaiden, Lagertha, dies in History Channel’s Vikings. However, considering the age of the character, and a prophecy laid down seasons ago by the Seer (John Kavanagh), her demise was always inevitable.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, after a battle with the rogue bandits attacking her village, Lagertha sustained a significant injury in Episode 6 of Vikings. However, the shieldmaiden was insistent on returning to Kattegat in order to alert Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) and Torvi (Georgia Hirst) about what had happened in her new village. Lagertha was also hopeful to see her son, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig). However, what actually happened, was that Lagertha was struck down by Hvitserk (Marco Ilso), who has been suffering from addiction in Season 6 of Vikings.

As these events played out, a haunting song about Lagertha was sung and now viewers want to know more about the soundtrack of Lagertha’s death.

According to History Channel, the song is called “Lament for Lagertha” and was performed by Polish vocalist, songwriter, and improviser, Anna Maria Jopek. The music was written by members of Song of the Goat Theatre, which is among one of Europe’s most innovative theatre companies and that have seen classical and traditional themes adapted. Song of the Goat Theatre has produced music for Sting, Pat Metheny, Youssou N’Dour and Bobby McFerrin. Grzegorz Bral served as the music director on the piece and it was composed by Maciej Rychly and Alicja Bral.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Vikings creator, Michael Hirst, was previously introduced to the company and was amazed at the way in which they “created drama and emotion through the voice and simple ancient instruments.” Hirst was so captivated that he wanted to use their music at some point in his historical drama series.

“I was determined to get them into my show,” Hirst said.

“Now, coming to the end, I wanted a special and extraordinary musical way of saying goodbye to the show. Anna Maria Jopek is a famous artist in Poland, and she has a sublime and extraordinary voice. Their involvement in Vikings was thus unique, amazing, and for me, deeply moving… I hope that people in Poland will recognize their incredible contribution but also their extraordinary talents – and will feel very proud.”

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, January 15, at 10 p.m.