AEW News: The Young Bucks Provide Update On Company Potentially Working With NJPW

The inclusion of Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho at New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s Wrestle Kingdom 14 pay-per-view last weekend fueled rumors that All Elite Wrestling was entering a working relationship with the rival promotion. The AEW World Championship even factored into the storyline between Jericho and Hiroshi Tanahashi after being approved by Tony Khan, suggesting that the Japanese superstar could receive a shot in the near future. However, according to AEW executive vice presidents Matt and Nick Jackson — The Young Bucks — nothing has changed between the companies.

The siblings opened up the situation during a recent interview with ESPN, as quoted by WrestlingNews.co, where they revealed that a working relationship with the prominent Japanese company is off the table for now.

“Yeah, that was just a rumor, nothing happening. I think [Jericho] just did that to get the internet to talk a little bit more about the situation, but the door has not opened up at all.”

However, the duo haven’t shut the door on the possibility of working with NJPW in the future. According to Nick, they are more than willing to put their differences aside with the company and do business, should the opportunity emerge.

“We wish them luck in what they are doing because like Matt said with NXT, a lot of our friends work in New Japan. Most of them are our friends. We have friends everywhere in the wrestling world. If something came along then we would be open, but nothing is happening right now.”

As WrestleTalk previously reported, the Young Bucks have opened up about the bad blood between both companies in the past. The team — along with Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and Adam Page — were big stars in NJPW prior to leaving the promotion to start AEW. However, starting a new company apparently didn’t sit too well with NJPW executives, as AEW could affect their own business interests.

Of course, NJPW and Ring of Honor did have a working relationship until recently, so it’s clear that the Japanese promotion is willing to exchange talent and co-host shows with American-based wrestling companies. AEW’s mainstream platform in the United States could certainly be beneficial to NJPW. Furthermore, AEW would likely appreciate being able to use some of the rival promotion’s stars to make their product even more exciting than it already is.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for AEW and NJPW, but a working relationship between both companies would make the wrestling world a more interesting place.