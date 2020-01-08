Nicole Polizzi Promotes New ‘Jersey Shore’ Season On Instagram & Fans Are Confused

She announced she was leaving the series in December 2019.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was seen in a new series of Instagram photos promoting the new season of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. This prompted some confusion from fans who believed she was not returning to the show after the reality star announced in December of 2019 she was leaving the series to focus more on her three children with husband Jionni LaValle; Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo.

Fans took to the social media site to address the reality star about why she was seen in the image and subsequent Instagram story alongside her castmates when they believed she would no longer be participating in the reality series, which just celebrated its 10th anniversary.

“Ok, so you’re not retired?? Yasss!” exclaimed one fan in a statement directed at Nicole.

The reality star quickly replied that this season would be her last, prompting almost 100 responses directed at the fan-favorite cast member, ranging from despair at her departure to well-wishes for the future.

“Won’t be the same without you but I get it. Family always comes first,” said a second viewer.

“Last season for the Queen, Gonna miss you Snooki, but as a Mama, I know where you’re coming from. Best Wishes” said a third fan.

Other fans remarked in the same thread that they believed the second half of Season 3 might be the last installment to feature many of the original cast members and the show will not move forward into its reported fourth season.

The cast was seen at the MTV studios in New York City, posing for a new image as they gathered to shoot some promos for the show. Seen in the pic were Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Not pictured in the group image were Ronnie Ortiz-Magro or Angelina Pivarnick.

Ronnie was later seen in a photo posted by Mike as seen below, indicating that he did make it to the meetup.

Angelina was not seen in the photos posted by her fellow cast members but did note in a reply to a fan’s question posted to her Instagram regarding her absence from the pic that she was “on her way” to the studios to meet up with the rest of the Jersey Shore gang.

The group of pals looked fabulous, most dressed in muted tones for the photos and promos.

Pictured on the left and beginning the line of the show’s cast members, Mike Sorrentino sported a grey sweater and ripped jeans. Vinny wore a sandy-colored sweater and army green pants. Jenni rocked a tank top in an oatmeal hue, black cropped pants, and nude heels. Nicole stood out in an animal print top, which she paired with a black sweater, pants, and heels. Deena looked fabulous in a camo print shirt, which she wore with black pants and boots. As for Pauly, he was the lone colorful roommate in the photo, sporting a royal blue sweater, black jeans, and orange sneakers.

The second half of Season 3 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will begin with episode 14, titled “A Storm is Coming.” The official start date is reported to be January 23.