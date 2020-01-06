Denise Richards Is Reportedly Estranged From Several ‘RHOBH’ Cast Members

Denise Richards is on the outs with at least two of her co-stars.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is reported to be “completely broken up and divided” due to Denise Richards‘ current drama with her co-stars.

After being called out by both Lisa Rinna and Brandi Glanville on social media in recent months, the actress and mother of three has allegedly “been in touch with some of the ladies,” including new cast member Garcelle Beauvais, while her feuds with others continue.

“The ladies are still filming the current season and just want her to be honest and truthful about the things she’s said as they were so hurt,” a source told Hollywood Life today. “This caused a huge rift in the cast. The only one who jumped to her defense was Garcelle.”

According to the report, Richards is appreciative that Beauvais defended her.

In early December, as the cast assembled at the Encino, California, home of Dorit Kemsley and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley. They were there to film the finale episode of Season 10 at the launch party for Kemsley’s new champagne line. Richards was missing from the action and was later called out on Instagram by Rinna.

As fans may have seen, Rinna left a couple of comments on Richards’ Instagram page weeks ago in which she stated that after making plans to attend the event with Beauvais, Richards opted out and was a no-show at the event. Rinna also asked Richards if she and her family were okay as she wondered why she would be refusing to film with her and the rest of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast.

Loading...

Richards has remained silent with regard to the drama between her and her co-stars, including Glanville, who told fans on Twitter that she was “Denised” at the end of last month. However, the Hollywood Life insider said Richards has “no interest” in being around the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast and “hasn’t filmed in a group setting.”

The report went on to say that when it comes to Richards’ acting career, the cast understands that she is busy. However, they feel she should not have taken on a full-time role on Season 10 if she couldn’t handle the responsibilities involved.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, another Hollywood Life insider revealed last week that many of Richards’ co-stars were concerned that Richards would be quitting the show after Season 10 in the wake of her refusing to film with several of her castmates.