‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers 2020 Preview: Phyllis Takes Down Abby In Dramatic Fashion

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that things won’t be smooth for Abby and Chance as Phyllis does her best to take down Abby and possibly win Chance in the process.

For now, things seem great with Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz), but Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) remains a thorn in both their sides. Professionally, Abby bested Phyllis by firing her from the hotel, but Phyllis has big plans to regain her position and leave Abby high and dry. Plus, although she is trying to figure out what happened between Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chance in Las Vegas, Phyllis also flirts with Chance every time she gets near him.

Y&R head writer, Josh Griffith, recently discussed how things will go with these three as they move into 2020 with Soap Opera Digest.

“Abby and Chance’s budding romance will be challenged by a third party with questionable motives just as Abby is distracted by more drama at the Grand Phoenix,” revealed Griffith.

While he didn’t flat out say that Phyllis is the third party, it makes sense that she is the one who causes trouble for Abby and her new beau given what Giffith teased about Phyllis’s upcoming storyline. Last year wasn’t Phyllis’s best year but she hopes to make 2020 far better than 2019.

“The new year may present Phyllis with some romance as she sets her sights on Genoa City’s most eligible bachelors. At the same time, Phyllis will continue to fight her way back into the Grand Phoenix and perhaps take down Abby in the process,” the scribe said.

Notice that the head writer said “bachelors” plural, and there’s a good chance that Phyllis will also at least attempt to reunite with Nick (Joshua Morrow) despite their daughter, Summer (Hunter King), warning her not to. Abby also recently warned Phyllis about Nick, which likely served as a push towards Nick since Phyllis is so eager to leave Abby devastated and cut out of the hotel that Phyllis feels is her own creation.

Given that Phyllis recently hit rock bottom, she is due for at least a little bit of happiness. If things don’t work out with Nick, Phyllis could easily set her sights on Chance. Of course, Abby has never been lucky with love, and she has a string of broken marriages, engagements, and relationships. She needs this time with Chance to be different, especially since Abby experienced the heartbreak of Arturo (Jason Canela), dumping her for Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) not too long ago.