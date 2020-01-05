Mystery Deepens Over Why Kremlin Bank CEO’s Plane Remains In Florida, 50 Miles From Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago

About 24 hours after arriving from Moscow, a private jet regularly used by the head of Russia's largest state-run bank remained at an airport just a short drive from where Donald Trump is vacationing.

Almost 24 hours after landing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Florida early Saturday morning, as The Inquisitr reported, a private jet frequently used by the CEO of Russia’s largest state-owned-bank remained on the ground there — about 50 miles south of Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach where Donald Trump is vacationing until Sunday afternoon.

Whether Sberbank CEO German Gref (pictured above) was aboard the plane when it arrived on a 12-hour, 23-minute nonstop flight from Moscow remains unconfirmed. Russian media has reported that the plane, a Gulfstream G650 operated by Jet Air Group with the tail number RA-10204, is used frequently and perhaps exclusively by Gref.

Flight records posted to Twitter show that the plane made the same nonstop flight from Moscow to Fort Lauderdale last year, on the same dates. On January 4, 2019, the plane landed in Fort Lauderdale at 2:49 a.m., according to the records. In 2020, the plane arrived at the same airport on the same date, landing at 2:31 a.m.

Last year, however, Trump did not spend his holiday break at his Mar-a-Lago Club, remaining in the White House during what was then an ongoing government shutdown. This year, Trump on January 4 was indeed present at Mar-a-Lago, but left the estate at 9:55 a.m. — six hours and 24 minutes after the Sberbank jet touched down — to visit Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. He remained at the golf club until 3:12 p.m., according to a public schedule posted by FactBase.

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Sberbank has been under United States economic sanctions since 2014, over its involvement in Russia’s annexation of the territory of Crimea from Ukraine. In November, 2013, however, Gref himself co-hosted a party honoring Trump in Moscow, during Trump’s visit there for the Miss Universe beauty pageant, according to a report by The Daily Beast. Trump was then the owner of the pageant.

Following Trump’s return to the United States following the 2013 event, Trump received a mysterious “gift” from Russian President Vladimir Putin. The gift was reportedly “a black lacquered box,” but the contents of the box have never been publicly revealed.

Like the contents of the “gift” from Putin to Trump, the purpose of the Sberbank private jet’s trip to Florida from Moscow is also a mystery, even as the plan sits on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale airport as of 1:30 a.m. EST on Sunday.

According to the online flight records from 2019, the Gulfstream private jet departed from Fort Lauderdale 30 hours and 11 minutes after landing there, making another nonstop flight back to Sheremetyevo Alexander S. Pushkin International Airport (SVO) in Moscow. But a return trip for the plane on its 2020 visit to south Florida had not been posted publicly, as of early Sunday morning, January 5.