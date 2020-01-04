‘The Masked Singer UK’ Spoilers: Viewers Think The Queen Bee Could Be A Member Of Girls Aloud

The Masked Singer in the U.K. just aired its first-ever episode and viewers are already guessing which celebrities are underneath the costumes. After a successful two series in the U.S., it seems the U.K. is enjoying its very own version on ITV. The British edition is hosted by Joel Dommett and is entertained by four panelists — Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, and Ken Jeong.

One of the contestants is currently performing in a Queen Bee costume. They appear to be female and a well-trained singer. For their debut performance, they sang Sia’s “Alive.” Ross and Ora both agreed that they had an incredible voice but believed the voice sounded familiar. The audience was so impressed by what they heard, they gave them a standing ovation at the end.

Fans took to Twitter to express who they thought was singing in the costume under the shows hashtag and their guesses are pretty well thought out.

Warning: possible spoilers below.

“I’m saying Queen Bee is Nicola Roberts. The chorus sounds REALLY like her – and she was a wildcard in Girls Aloud. Plus the clue about growing up and wanting to be herself now – because she used to be in a group?! #MaskedSinger,” one user wrote.

“*Definitely* Nicola Roberts. Scouse accent, that voice, and her VT said she was a wildcard… On Popstars: The Rivals she was brought back after another contestant left. #maskedsingeruk,” another shared.

“I definitely think the singer behind the Queen Bee mask is @NicolaRoberts the way she said she started her career at a young age,” a third account tweeted.

Nicole Roberts rose to fame as a member of one U.K.’s biggest girl groups, Girls Aloud, and has a lot of people convinced it’s her. However, according to the Mirror, others believe it could be “Call My Name” hitmaker Charlotte Church.

Both Roberts and Church trended on Twitter in the U.K. as soon as the performance ended proving they are popular guesses among social media fans.

The panels guesses were all over the place ranging from Kylie Minogue to Margot Robbie.

Loading...

At the end of the episode, the contestant in the butterfly costume was voted out meaning viewers will have to wait a little longer to see who really is Queen Bee.

The celebrity as the Butterfly was DJ and EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer who shocked the audience and panelists when taking off her mask. The moment can be watched on The Masked Singer’s official YouTube channel, which contains all the performances from the night.

For her performance, Palmer sang The Source featuring Candi Staton’s classic single, “You’ve Got The Love.” Despite coming out of the competition first, she seemed happy that no one guessed her voice and expressed that she felt like she had done her job well for that reason.