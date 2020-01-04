Lala Kent And Randall Emmett Started Off The New Year In Palm Springs With His Ex-Wife Ambyr Childers

The two women previously feuded online.

Lala Kent is proving that her recent reconciliation with Ambyr Childers, the former wife of her current fiancé, Randall Emmett, is for real.

After previously celebrating the Christmas with the actress in Los Angeles, the Vanderpump Rules star again reunited with her former nemesis in Palm Springs, California, where Emmett shared a video of the ladies with the two daughters he and Childers share, London and Rylee.

“Happy New Year,” Emmett wrote in the caption of his clip, which also featured another woman and child.

Emmett and Childers were married from 2009 until 2017. However, as fans of the Vanderpump Rules star may know, both Emmett and Childers moved on from their marriage prior to the finalization of their divorce with Emmett striking up a romance with Kent in early 2016 and Childers moving on with Jeff Tinsley around the same time.

Shortly after Emmett and Childers’ divorce was finalized, he and Kent went public with their relationship on Instagram and Childers announced her engagement to Tinsley in the weeks that followed.

While it is unclear if Childers and Tinsley are still together, Emmett and Kent have set a wedding date of April 18, 2020 after getting engaged in September 2018.

Prior to their trip to Palm Springs, Kent and Emmett, who joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules in 2018 for Season 8, enjoyed a New Year’s Eve celebration in Miami, Florida, where they spent time with London and Rylee, and some of their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz, and Katie Maloney.

Although Kent and Childers appear to be in a great place today, the same couldn’t be said months ago when Childers called out Kent for sharing photos and videos of her daughters on social media without her permission. As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Childers called out Kent on her Instagram page after Kent allegedly ignored her attempts at complicating with her in private.

“Since you don’t want to answer my text messages, I’ll try here,” she wrote. “Lala, I appreciate your love towards my children, but until you’re officially their stepmother, please refrain from posting my children on social media. I hope you understand where I’m coming from. Many thanks.”

Following Kent and Childers’ reunion last month, Kent shared an Instagram photo of herself and Rylee, the youngest daughter of Emmett and Childers and said she was grateful that the two of them had allowed her to play a role in Rylee’s life.