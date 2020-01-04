‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder’s Fiance Beau Clark Gushes Over Their New House’s ‘Huge Kitchen’

Stassi Schroeder first spoke of her new home last month.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark appear to be on the verge of moving into their new home.

Less than one month after Schroeder first hinted that she and her fiancé had purchased a new house after years of living in her West Hollywood, California apartment, Clark took to his Instagram Stories, where he shared a video of the inside of a kitchen and told his fans and followers that he and Schroeder would be relocating in just a couple of weeks.

“[Two] more weeks and we’ll have a huge new kitchen!” the Vanderpump Rules star announced.

Schroeder and Clark are headed towards a number of milestones in 2020. In addition to their upcoming move into their new house, Schroeder and Clark will also be tying the knot in Rome, Italy after getting engaged for the Vanderpump Rules Season 8 cameras in July of last year.

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Schroeder and Clark began dating in early 2018 after being introduced to one another by their mutual friends, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute. Prior to Clark, Schroeder had been dating radio host Patrick Meagher, who became a series villain during Season 6 after holding out on filming the show for the first few years of their relationship.

News of Schroeder and Clark’s new home first began swirling around the web in early December after Schroeder posted a telling photo on her Instagram Stories and said she was headed towards home inspections after mentioning “escrow.” As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Schroeder and Clark appeared to be following in the footsteps of Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, and Scheana Marie, all of whom purchased their own first homes in 2019.

As fans may have heard, Sandoval, Madix, Schwartz, Maloney, Taylor, Cartwright, and Doute all moved to The Valley area of Los Angeles while Scheana purchased a vacation property in Palm Springs, California, where she is currently spending time with one of Vanderpump Rules‘ newest additions, SUR Restaurant manager Danica Dow.

According to Bravo’s Home & Design, Schroeder appeared to leak the news of her home purchase on her Instagram Stories before quickly changing her mind and deleting the post entirely.

“Inspections day!!! Escrow b***hes,” Schroeder wrote in the caption of her now-deleted post.

As for why Schroeder may have deleted the post, she may have mistakenly leaked a potentially upcoming storyline of the series, which the cast is discouraged from doing.