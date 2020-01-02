Janet Jackson Shows Off Her Raw Beauty In Makeup-Free Selfie With New Dreadlocks & Glasses

Janet Jackson debuted her new hairstyle at the end of December and has been treating her social media followers with selfies ever since. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the music icon was spotted with dreadlocks for the first time at the airport on December 31. The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City before the year came to an end and spent New Year’s day in the city that is also known as the Big Apple.

For her latest Instagram upload, Jackson shared a new selfie of herself which appeared to be taken on a plane. The “Because of Love” songstress wore her dreads up in a ponytail and wrapped them over one shoulder. She rocked a black hoodie and accessorized herself with a thin necklace. She put on a pair of matt gray thick-framed glasses and seemed to have posed makeup-free. The legend boasted her natural beauty and looked comfy in the shot.

Jackson smiled directly at the camera and flashed her white teeth while she rested her head on the side of the wall.

It isn’t clear where Jackson was heading when this photo was taken. However, she may be heading back to see her son, Eissa, as it is his third birthday on January 3. He wasn’t spotted with her when she arrived in New York so her visit to the city may have been a quick one. The singer isn’t one for posting content of her child but that could change over time.

For her caption, Jackson told her 4 million followers that she got herself a new light for when she takes selfies, adding the kissing face emoji. She hashtagged the post with “2020Vision” and geo-tagged her upload with the same.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 56,000 likes and over 1,600 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“Your hair is gorgeous. I love the glasses,” one user wrote.

Loading...

“You look beautiful as always even with glasses,” another shared.

“You are literally ridiculously beautiful,” a third follower remarked, adding multiple crying face emoji.

“Ah Janet, you’re always looking fabulous no matter what. Sending birthday wishes to your little man,” a third fan commented.

On New Year’s Day, the “Made for Now” chart-topper wished her followers a Happy New Year in a post containing her first selfie in the dreadlocks. She rocked a bold red lip, aviator sunglasses, a black hat, and a hooded garment. The photo went unnoticed and has achieved over 157,000 likes within one day.