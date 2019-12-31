‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Looks Set To Start Filming In February

Production for Season 2 of 'The Witcher' is expected to commence on February 17, 2020.

With only eight episodes in Season 1 of Netflix‘s The Witcher, viewers quickly devoured the series and started looking forward to Season 2. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this season has already been officially confirmed by Netflix. Now, it looks like filming could start as early as February of this year, according to What’s on Netflix.

As yet, there is no official confirmation from Netflix as to when filming will begin on Season 2. However, the series showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, has already stated that not only is the next season already plotted out and most likely at least partially written, but Season 2 will also look more closely at the three main characters as they are brought together.

“What’s great about Season 2, I can tell you, is that, in what we’ve written, the story becomes much more focused,” Hissrich told Games Radar not long after Season 1 of The Witcher dropped to Netflix.

“There’s a stronger drive in the story, because all of the relationships that we’ve been setting up in season one, actually start to come into fruition in Season 2.”

With so much detail already plotted out for the next season of The Witcher, it seems likely that Netflix is eager to get production underway. As What’s on Netflix points out, the news is starting to filter through regarding filming. According to Production Weekly, a site dedicated to bringing upcoming production news on TV and movies, production is set to begin on February 17, 2020.

It is believed that Netflix will continue to shoot on location in Budapest, Hungary, as well as use London as a base “for the production studios that can house large set pieces.”

As yet, no news has been released regarding how many episodes Season 2 of The Witcher will feature. However, it will likely follow on as Season 1 did and bring eight episodes to the table. In addition, it is expected that each new episode will run close to the 60-minute mark as did those featured in Season 1.

There is also no news regarding when a new trailer will drop for Season 2. And will production not yet underway, it seems highly unlikely that fans will get one before the fall of 2020.

Season 1 of The Witcher is currently streaming globally on Netflix. Season 2 has been confirmed by the network but no premiere date has been announced yet. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there are also rumors that Netflix is close to confirming a third season of the epic fantasy show.